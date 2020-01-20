Super Bowl 2020: Andy Reid seventh coach to take two franchises to Super Bowl; here's how previous six fared

Andy Reid needed 15 years to return to the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs head coach finally got over the the championship game hump in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Reid suffered three conference title game losses with the Philadelphia Eagles before reaching the Super Bowl and suffered two more championship game losses before finally taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Reid became just the seventh coach to take two different franchises to the Super Bowl. He can become the third head coach to win a Super Bowl with his second team after also leading his first team there.

Reid's 15-year gap between Super Bowls is the second longest all time, behind Dick Vermeil, who needed 19 years between Super Bowl appearances with the Eagles and St. Louis Rams. Vermeil got a Super Bowl title on his second try, which is what Reid is hoping to accomplish with a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Here is how the other six coaches who took two different franchises to the Super Bowl fared:

Don Shula

Baltimore Colts (1968) and Miami Dolphins (1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984)

Shula, the NFL's all-time winningest coach, has coached in six Super Bowls (second only to Bill Belichick). His track record of success mostly comes with the Miami Dolphins, winning Super Bowls VII and VIII; the first remains the NFL's only unbeaten Super Bowl championship team (1972).

Shula first made the Super Bowl in his sixth season with the Colts, losing to the New York Jets 16-7 despite Baltimore being an 18-point favorite. He took Miami to the Super Bowl in just his second season with the Dolphins, part of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances (the Dolphins had a 36-5-1 record in that span). Shula never got his third ring as the Dolphins fell short in Super Bowl XVII and Super Bowl XIX, the last one being Dan Marino's only Super Bowl appearance.

Shula finished with a 328-156-6 record in 33 seasons, the last 26 in Miami. He went 2-4 in Super Bowls.

Bill Parcells

New York Giants (1986, 1990) and New England Patriots (1996)

Parcells became the second coach to take two franchises to the Super Bowl, but didn't have the same amount of success with the Patriots as with his first team, the Giants. Parcells won his first two Super Bowl appearances with the Giants (Super Bowl XXI and XXV) before stepping down after the second one.

Parcells took the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his fourth year with the team before stepping down to take the head coaching job with the New York Jets. He never reached the Super Bowl with the Jets in three seasons nor with the Dallas Cowboys in his four seasons coaching there.

Parcells finished with a 172-130-1 record in 19 seasons, going 2-1 in Super Bowls.

Dan Reeves

Denver Broncos (1986, 1987, 1989) and Atlanta Falcons (1998)

Reeves never won a Super Bowl despite taking the Denver Broncos to the big game multiple times, winning three AFC championships in four years. Denver was blown out in each of its three trips to the Super Bowl and Reeves was let go after the 1992 season.

After a brief stint with the New York Giants, Reeves took the Falcons to a surprising Super Bowl appearance in his second season, which was one of only two winning seasons in his seven years there. He finished with a 190-165-2 record in 23 years, going 0-4 in Super Bowls.

Dick Vermeil

Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999)

Vermeil was known for rebuilding teams, which he did with the Eagles in the late 1970s. In Vermeil's fifth season, the Eagles won their first conference title in 20 years and reached Super Bowl XV in 1980. After seven years with Philadelphia, Vermeil was burned out and took a 15-year hiatus from coaching.

Vermeil returned to the sidelines with the Rams, winning just four games in his second season before orchestrating "The Greatest Show on Turf" and leading the Rams to a 13-3 record and the Super Bowl XXXIV victory. Vermeil retired again, only to return and coach five more seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished with a 120-108 record in 15 seasons, going 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Mike Holmgren

Green Bay Packers (1996, 1997) and Seattle Seahawks (2005)

Holmgren got his first and only championship in his first Super Bowl appearance, leading the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI, his fifth season leading the Packers. Holmgren had an opportunity to win a second consecutive championship, but the Packers fell short in Super Bowl XXXII.

Holmgren left Green Bay after seven seasons to take a job with the Seattle Seahawks in 1999, taking Seattle to the Super Bowl in his seventh season with the team. The Seahawks lost Super Bowl XL to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Holmgren's last Super Bowl appearance (he went 86-74 in 10 years with Seattle). Holmgren coached 17 years, going 161-11 and finishing 1-2 in Super Bowls.

John Fox

Carolina Panthers (2003) and Denver Broncos (2013)

Fox does not have a Super Bowl title to his resume, but he did take Carolina to its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in just his second season with the team. Carolina went to the NFC Championship Game two years later, but never went back to the Super Bowl after falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Peyton Manning's historic season in 2013 brought Fox back tot he Super bowl with the Broncos, but Denver fell 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks and the "Legion of Boom" secondary. Fox was let go by the Broncos the following season and spent three years with the Chicago Bears before his dismissal in 2017.

Fox went 133-123 in 16 seasons, going 0-2 in Super Bowls.