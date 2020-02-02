Super Bowl 2020: Bill Belichick shows off his hardware during pregame ceremony

Bill Belichick is the winningest head coach in Super Bowl history. The only head coach to lead his team to nine Super Bowls, the Patriots' head coach is also the only head coach with six Super Bowl wins. Belichick, when you include his success as the Giants' defensive coordinator, is the owner of eight Super Bowl championship rings.

In case you forgot, or didn't know this, Belichick reminded everyone of his success just before the start of Super Bowl LIV. During the celebration of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Belichick smiled at the camera while flashing a few of his championship rings.

Belichick's actions immediately went viral on social media, as fans obviously enjoyed the usually stoic head coach's flex.

Belichick flexin might win the entire night 😂😂😂 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2020

Patriots aren’t even in the Super Bowl and we still get to see Bill Belichick flex his rings during the NFL 100 ceremony. Bring a Patriots fan is great — 𝔸𝕛𝕒𝕩 🕊 (@PrimePastrnak) February 2, 2020

Bill Belichick just won the Super Bowl without even playing — Mark Stevens (@MarkTheShark927) February 2, 2020

“You think you had a night without me”. - Bill Belichick #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/KEYVeNn6Bl — PlatformSportsLeague (@ky_smith) February 2, 2020

Bill Belichick smiled and showed off his bling. Love it. #SuperBowLIV pic.twitter.com/1VV9kdrYSF — Kayla Bosco (@kboz15) February 2, 2020

While he isn't coaching in this one, Belichick continues to be part of the Super Bowl festivities. The main question for Patriots fans is if Sunday's pregame is the last time he will share a Super Bowl field with Tom Brady, who was also part of the NFL 100 All-Team. Brady, Belichick's quarterback during the Patriots' championship run, is slated to become a free agent when the NFL's new year begins on Mar. 18.

