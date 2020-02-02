Super Bowl 2020: Bill Belichick shows off his hardware during pregame ceremony
The Super Bowl's winningest head coach reminded everyone of that fact
Bill Belichick is the winningest head coach in Super Bowl history. The only head coach to lead his team to nine Super Bowls, the Patriots' head coach is also the only head coach with six Super Bowl wins. Belichick, when you include his success as the Giants' defensive coordinator, is the owner of eight Super Bowl championship rings.
In case you forgot, or didn't know this, Belichick reminded everyone of his success just before the start of Super Bowl LIV. During the celebration of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Belichick smiled at the camera while flashing a few of his championship rings.
Belichick's actions immediately went viral on social media, as fans obviously enjoyed the usually stoic head coach's flex.
While he isn't coaching in this one, Belichick continues to be part of the Super Bowl festivities. The main question for Patriots fans is if Sunday's pregame is the last time he will share a Super Bowl field with Tom Brady, who was also part of the NFL 100 All-Team. Brady, Belichick's quarterback during the Patriots' championship run, is slated to become a free agent when the NFL's new year begins on Mar. 18.
You can follow all the action of Super Bowl LIV in our live blog.
