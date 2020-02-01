Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' list of upcoming free agents includes key members of defense

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the field of Hard Rock Stadium tomorrow trying to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. While that's where 100 percent of their focus lies, after their bout with the San Francisco 49ers down in Miami is done, it'll be time to look at the roster and try to once again construct a group of men that's capable of reaching the Super Bowl.

While there's still that all important game to be played, we're getting you ahead of that wave by looking at over a handful of key free agents for the Chiefs. Of course, the big offseason storyline for Kansas City will revolve around quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is eligible for an extension and will likely receive a record-setting deal when it's all said and done. With that in mind, K.C. may need to say goodbye to a number of these players below to make the Mahomes mega-deal possible.

In any event, here are some of the more recognizable names for the Chiefs that are set to be free agents this offseason.





Jones is the headliner of Kansas City's free agent class and arguably the most vital for them to retain. The former second-rounder has been tremendous at stopping the run during his tenure with the Chiefs and has shown a knack for getting after the quarterback too. In 13 games played in 2019, Jones totaled nine sacks to go along with 36 tackles and 20 quarterback hits. Jones also isn't far removed from his 15.5 sack season in 2018. Given that production and reputation as one of the league's best defensive lineman, Jones will be a hot commodity on the open market and should be paid handsomely. Spotrac projects his market value somewhere in the range of a five-year contract that is worth just under $96.5 million, which would give him an AAV of $19.2 million.





Fuller first arrived to K.C. in the trade that saw quarterback Alex Smith head to Washington. While there was a time when Fuller looked to be one of the great slot defenders in the NFL, the Chiefs moving him to safety has drastically diminished his production. One could say that this marriage has been a square peg, round hole situation from the start and the two will likely part ways this offseason. A fresh start with a role that is more suited to Fuller's skills should be exactly what the doctor ordered for the talented and still young defensive back.

Breeland jumped aboard with the Chiefs this offseason after inking a one-year deal. While he's been an iron man of sorts, logging 82.53% of the defensive snaps (fourth most on the team), his play in coverage hasn't exactly been great. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the 12th-worst graded corner in the league this season in coverage, allowing a 77.6 passer rating when targeted. The Chiefs could very well bring him back for 2020, but the corner spot might also be an area where they look to improve upon no matter the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.





Pennel found his way to Kansas City in mid-October after he was released by the New England Patriots over the summer. Over that time, the defensive tackle's role within the Chiefs defense grew to the point where he was starting in both the AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Texans and the AFC Championship against Tennessee. In those playoff games, Pennel was a noticeable force at helping stuff the run. Over the course of the regular season, the 330-pounder totaled 24 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack over the course of eight games. He likely won't warrant a huge contract, so it would behoove the Chiefs to look into extending their relationship into 2020.





LeSean McCoy was a late arrival to the Chiefs, inking a one-year, $3 million contract with the club on August 31 just hours after being released by the Buffalo Bills during final roster cuts. Despite not having a preseason with Kansas City, McCoy quickly earned the starting role for the bulk of the regular season. He finished with 465 yards rushing and four touchdowns on a 4.6 yards per carry average. He also hauled in 28 passes for 181 yards receiving and a touchdown. While McCoy found success in the regular season at times, he's since taken a backseat to Damien Williams during this playoff run. Going forward in 2020, it's possible the Chiefs simply ride with Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, leaving McCoy the odd man out.





Ogbah was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with the Browns that saw safety Eric Murray get shipped to Cleveland this past off-season. During his first year with the Chiefs, the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder was solid and totaled 5.5 sacks to go along with 32 tackles. He's been on injured reserve since Week 10 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle, but the injury shouldn't impact his status for next season. At the time of his injury, Ogbah was leading the Chiefs in sacks, so he'll likely be pretty sought after as long as he gets a clean bill of health.





Robinson was a fourth round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Florida and has flashed potential over the course of his tenure, but consistent production hasn't always been there. That could simply be due to the full arsenal of K.C.'s receiving unit currently scattered around the offense. 2019 was undoubtedly Robinson's best season in the league, totaling a career-high 32 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Of course, he could always elect to stay in the Chiefs' high-powered offense, but if he wants a more expanded role in the NFL, he may be looking elsewhere.

Position: QB

Age: 35, 36

We put both Henne and Moore into the same category because this really just centers around the backup quarterback spot behind Mahomes. The reigning NFL MVP is likely to get a massive contract this offseason to make him their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, but it'd be smart on Kansas City's part to address this backup quarterback spot in the event that Mahomes gets injured. That, of course, happened earlier this season and Moore needed to start two games for he Chiefs. He led them to a 1-1 record in those starts, but did complete just under 65% of his passes for 659 yards and four touchdowns in limited action this season. Whether it's Moore, Henne or someone outside of the organization currently, the backup QB spot will need to be addressed in some fashion this offseason.

Wylie is an exclusive right free agent this season, which means if the Chiefs tender a qualifying offer to him, he has to either sign it or sit out the entire season. Given that wrinkle, it seems like a no-brainer to tender Wylie, who has really solidified the left guard spot for Kansas City. Not only would the Chiefs be maintaining stability along the offensive line by keeping Wylie in the fold, but he'd also come extremely cheap (one-year deal at the league minimum under the tender), which is of growing importance as the Mahomes extension is on the horizon. Wylie has missed time due to injury, but bringing him back for 2020 is a wise move all around.