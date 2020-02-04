Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes fulfills dream, visits Disney World seven years after prescient tweet
It's a dream fulfilled for a once starry-eyed Texas teenager
Patrick Mahomes is living his best life. Seven years ago, the quarterback wondered what it would feel like to take the podium as champion of the NFL and to be the next superstar to let the world know he was "going to Disney World." On Feb. 2, 2020, he achieved both of those goals, mounting a 31-20 comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV that awarded the Kansas City Chiefs their first Lombardi trophy in 50 years, Mahomes won the honor of Super Bowl MVP, and solidified himself as arguably the best young QB to ever step onto an NFL field.
Less than 24 hours after enjoying the confetti rain at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mahomes made good on his podium promise -- bringing full circle the dream of a 17-year-old watching the Big Game in Tyler, Texas back in 2013 -- and enjoying more confetti as he waved to the crowd at Disney World with Mickey Mouse by his side.
As Walt Disney himself would undoubtedly agree, it's a fitting conclusion to a storybook season.
And Mahomes deserves every bit of the praise and admiration.
In his first full season as an NFL starter, the former first-round pick took the league by storm and led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, before being eliminated by the New England Patriots in overtime. He went on to win NFL MVP honors for his efforts, and vowed to not only return to the AFC Championship Game, but to finish what he started by pushing through to Super Bowl LIV and bringing glory back to Kansas City [Missouri].
He's now done just that and, by all accounts, he's just getting started.
As he readies for what will inevitably be a ceiling-shattering contract extension, the only thing on his mind right now is high-fiving Mickey Mouse and leading a championship parade back home on Wednesday, before he's tasked with getting back to work soon on trying to repeat in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs are favorites to reach the mountaintop again next season, and you can bet the amount of magic Mahomes will conjure to try and make it happen will rival anything seen in Orlando.
