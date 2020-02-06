Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Travis Kelce gives power-packed parade speech that takes parting shot at Dee Ford
It's official: Dee Ford will never live this down
The championship parade for the Kansas City Chiefs was everything you could've predicted and more, considering the team's victory in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers ended a five-decade drought for the franchise. So when you saw fans climbing trees while losing their pants and a full-on police chase after a car broke through the parade barricade on Wednesday, it was as surprising as it wasn't actually at all. And when tight end Travis Kelce took the podium wearing a three-quarter length Louis Vuitton coat, a custom WWE championship belt and -- to his own admission -- "most of the beer he was trying to drink," you knew the party was just getting started.
Kelce began by praising head coach Andy Reid, who took home his first-ever Lombardi trophy as a head coach after 21 years of trying.
"Twenty-one years," Kelce said. "You know what that means? Everybody here's like, 'That's when I can legally get a drink.' -- no, 21 years is how long it's just been turning for my guy Andy Reid. It's just been turning, and turning, and turning. And what'd we do?!
"We unleashed a can of whoop a-- on everybody!! 24 to nothing? I'm not trying to hear it! Down 10? I'm not trying to hear it! Fourth quarter, six and whatever left on the clock.
"Down 10?? [scoffs]. We got Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, baby!"
Despite all of the aforementioned that took place at the parade, it seemingly wouldn't have been Chiefs celebration without a parting shot to former Kansas City pass rusher Dee Ford, who is infamous for his neutral zone infraction against the New England Patriots in last year's AFC Championship that negated what might've been a game-sealing interception by cornerback Charvarius Ward. The task of shading Ford this offseason was mostly handled by Frank Clark, the defensive end the Chiefs traded for after shipping Ford out of town last offseason.
This time, it was waved in the air like a banner by Kelce, reminding everyone not only of where the team stands right now -- namely, on top of the entire NFL -- but just how close they were to doing so in 2018 as well.
"How about my dog, 5-5, and he ain't offsides, m---------ing Frank Clark," Kelce screamed.
From Kelce's shot at Ford to Clark's jabs at Jimmy Garoppolo, the Chiefs are taking no prisoners.
Whether you agree with the tactics or not, you can't truly fault them for letting it all hang out after landing the city's first Lombardi in half a century and being the team to finally get a future Hall of Famer in Reid over the hump. Kelce noted after the Super Bowl the 2019 team and Reid are now forever "married" because they "got him the ring," and he's completely right. He's also not wrong about Ford and the penalty, for what it's worth -- something even Ford admits was "inexcusable."
Water under the bridge, though? Not in Kansas City. Not now, and probably not ever.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL 2020: Free-agent QB breakdown
There are a lot of good quarterbacks who'll be free agents this offseason, so let's take a...
-
Five questions 49ers must answer in 2020
If the 49ers are going to journey back to the Super Bowl, they'll need their QB to take the...
-
Mock Draft: Raiders grab new QB-WR duo
Plus the Saints, Eagles, Colts and Bills land playmakers at receiver, while the Cowboys go...
-
Williams, Mostert have Super Bowl moment
Two undrafted running backs who made it to the top share a special moment
-
Andy Reid promises SB parade in 2021
The Chiefs already have their sights set on next year's Super Bowl
-
Chiefs Super Bowl parade
A look into all the excitement from the Chiefs' victory parade
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game