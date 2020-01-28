Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LIV tickets are selling for record amount on secondary market

It's hard to not be excited about the Super Bowl LIV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers after what we've seen from both teams this postseason until now. With the big game now just days away, ticket prices to attend the event are being sold at a very expensive rate -- and the average price only seems to be going up. According to SeatGeek, the current average price of a Super Bowl ticket is going for $9,031. The current lowest ticket price is $5,844 while the largest is a whopping $46,302 if you're looking to attending the game in Miami.

The ticket prices for this year's Super Bowl are higher than they have ever been. The next highest-priced Super Bowl was when the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The average ticket price for that game was $5,373. The geographical aspect of ticket buyers is very interesting. Obviously, it's not surprising that Kansas City residents are currently purchasing 12.3 percent of the available tickets. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Fans from New York are buying 12.2 percent of the tickets while people from Chicago are purchasing 8.1 percent of the available seats. Boston (5.4 percent) and Dallas (4.9 percent) round out the top five in terms of the geographical ticket buyers.

Meanwhile, StubHub also has tickets listed for an exorbitant amount. As of Tuesday, the average price for a ticket on StubHub is $7,024 while the cheapest ticket is being sold for $4,952.

In addition, ticket buyers from eight countries and 35 states are making purchases for Super Bowl LIV tickets. 16 percent of the ticket buyers hail from California while Missouri makes up 12 percent of the purchases.

Obviously, the opening ticket numbers are going to be sold at very high amounts as fans try to take advantage of the tickets being in demand. However, it's very possible that the average ticket prices will decline as Super Bowl LIV draws closer.