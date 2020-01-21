Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers watch online, halftime show details, TV channel, everything you need to know

It's that time of the year folks -- just one game remains on what has been a wild regular season and postseason in the NFL. Conference championship weekend is in the books and just two teams vie for the Lombardi. In one corner, you've got a Kansas City Chiefs franchise whose fanbase has been patiently waiting a long time -- 50 years to be exact -- to get back to the Super Bowl. In the other, you have a San Francisco 49ers franchise vying to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins (6) of all time.

The narrative can also be boiled down to a classic matchup of offense vs. defense. It's the most potent offense lining up against the most relentless defense in a matchup that should be nothing short of epic, and one that carries a list of storylines, to boot. Don't be the one person who didn't know how to tune in, only to then be mocked at the water cooler the Monday after.

With the Chiefs and 49ers avoiding upsets rather effortlessly in the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game, respectively, the two most dominant teams in the league will head to South Florida to fight for the right to lift this year's Lombardi trophy.

Here's what you need to know to not miss a second of the action, as the 2019 NFL season reaches its climax in fantastic fashion.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Who's singing the national anthem?

The honor of performing the anthem has been awarded to grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato. You can read more about her selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

This year's halftime show will feature global icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, both ready to set the stage ablaze. Read more about what to expect from there here.

What time will halftime start?

The first half of football should last roughly 90 minutes, but assume a bit longer due to lengthy (and entertaining) Super Bowl commercials. With kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET, the halftime show should begin between 8 pm ET and 8:15 pm ET.

What were the odds for the game?

This is very nearly a pick 'em game, according to Sportsline's tracking of Caesar's, Westgate and more; with the Chiefs entering as favorites, but by only a single point. The over/under is currently sitting at 54, but be sure to check back as the odds can always change as kickoff approaches. The money line is Chiefs -125 and 49ers +105. This is set to be a backroom brawl, and even oddsmakers know it.