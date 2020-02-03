Super Bowl 2020: Date set for Chiefs championship parade and victory rally in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs fought for their right to party and will soon do so as Super Bowl LIV champions. Immediately following their come-from-behind 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas announced the Super Bowl parade will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m. local time. The exact route will be announced on Tuesday morning.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," Mayor Lucas said in a statement. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!"

Along with the parade, the celebration will include a victory rally at Union Stadium at around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon. There will be a stage in front of Union Station and, for those attending the festivities, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will host viewing opportunities on its north lawn.

This is the first Super Bowl title for the Chiefs since 1969 and they're bringing the Lombardi Trophy to town after an epic postseason run. They mounted three straight double-digit comebacks in the playoffs, including a 10-point lead held by the 49ers heading into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP and is now -- at 24 years, 138 days old -- the youngest player in NFL history to earn a Super Bowl title and be named league MVP. For longtime head coach Andy Reid, this is his first Super Bowl title of his head coaching career.

Soon enough, they'll get to party like the Super Bowl champions they are alongside the fans that cheered them on along the way.