Super Bowl 2020: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to have special role for Super Bowl LIV pregame
The actor and pro wrestling legend will be heard by millions just before the start of Sunday's game
Millions of people across the globe are about to "smell what The Rock is cooking." On Sunday, actor and pro wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will introduce both teams prior to the Chiefs-49ers showdown in Super Bowl LIV. The team introductions will take place shortly before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
Johnson, a member of the Miami Hurricanes' 1991 national championship team, rose to fame shortly after joining the then WWF in the late '90s. One of the most popular wrestlers in history, Johnson started his acting career in 2001. He has also produced several films while also starring in the HBO series "Ballers."
While there be some players that are not too familiar with Johnson and his work, it's safe to say that 49ers tight end George Kittle will be excited to hear Johnson's voice introduce him and his teammates prior to the start of Sunday's game.
Johnson is just one part of the NFL's planned activities that will take place before Sunday's kickoff. Before the start of Sunday's game, the NFL, in celebration of the league's centennial season, will unveil the greatest moment in NFL history as voted on by the fans. The pregame festivities will also include a formal celebration of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, a group that was announced by position during the 2019 regular season on NFL Network.
The pregame festivities will commence with Demi Lovato's singing of the national anthem. The halftime show will feature global icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Sunday will mark the first time that the two recording artists -- who have combined to sell over 150 million records worldwide -- will perform on stage together.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday; here's everything to know
-
Super Bowl tickets making record sales
For a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, fans are going to have to pay top dollar
-
Ranking Super Bowl hosts
Miami has hosted the Super Bowl a record 11 times
-
Super Bowl LIV: Top prop bets
Here are the most intriguing prop bets for Super Bowl LIV
-
Top 10 Super Bowl national anthems
Oh, say can you sing?
-
Super Bowl squares strategy, advice
Mike Tierney has covered seven Super Bowls and shares the optimal football squares strategy
-
NFL Honors: Live updates from pre-taping
Follow along as the NFL hands out the hardware at its annual awards show held on Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game