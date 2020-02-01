Super Bowl 2020: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to have special role for Super Bowl LIV pregame

Millions of people across the globe are about to "smell what The Rock is cooking." On Sunday, actor and pro wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will introduce both teams prior to the Chiefs-49ers showdown in Super Bowl LIV. The team introductions will take place shortly before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Johnson, a member of the Miami Hurricanes' 1991 national championship team, rose to fame shortly after joining the then WWF in the late '90s. One of the most popular wrestlers in history, Johnson started his acting career in 2001. He has also produced several films while also starring in the HBO series "Ballers."

While there be some players that are not too familiar with Johnson and his work, it's safe to say that 49ers tight end George Kittle will be excited to hear Johnson's voice introduce him and his teammates prior to the start of Sunday's game.

Johnson is just one part of the NFL's planned activities that will take place before Sunday's kickoff. Before the start of Sunday's game, the NFL, in celebration of the league's centennial season, will unveil the greatest moment in NFL history as voted on by the fans. The pregame festivities will also include a formal celebration of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, a group that was announced by position during the 2019 regular season on NFL Network.

The pregame festivities will commence with Demi Lovato's singing of the national anthem. The halftime show will feature global icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Sunday will mark the first time that the two recording artists -- who have combined to sell over 150 million records worldwide -- will perform on stage together.