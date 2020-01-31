Super Bowl 2020: Five records that could be broken on Sunday, based on past performance from Chiefs and 49ers

Super Bowl LIV has the makings of a classic championship game. The contest will not only include the reigning league MVP, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it will also include a 49ers team that won the league's toughest division during the regular season before laying waste to the Vikings and Packers in the NFC playoffs. While no one can fully predict what will happen, Sunday's game could very well go down as one of -- if not the -- greatest Super Bowl of them all.

Along with the possibility of a great game, the 49ers and Chiefs also have the ability to set several Super Bowl records during Sunday's game. Based on what they did leading up to Sunday's game, both individually and as a collective unit, here's a look at five records that may fall when Super Bowl LIV comes to an end.

We'll also include a prop bet associated with each of these records, powered by SportsLine.

Most points scored, both by one team and combined

Super Bowl LIV will feature the second- and fifth-highest scoring offenses in the NFL during the 2019 regular season. Combined, the 49ers and Chiefs averaged 58.1 points per game during the season. The Chiefs, who finished fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game, likely would have led the league in scoring had Mahomes not missed two games due to injury.

Given both teams' ability to score, the Super Bowl records for most points by a team and the most combined points scored in a game may both be in jeopardy. The most total points scored in a Super Bowl belongs to the 1990 49ers, who put up 55 points in their 45-point victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. The most combined points in a Super Bowl is 75, when the 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. San Francisco's offensive coordinator that night was Mike Shanahan, the father of current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Super Bowl XXIX also saw Steve Young throw for a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes, a record that may also be in peril when Mahomes takes the field on Sunday night.

Total touchdowns by both teams prop bet: 6.5. In what will become a theme here, I'm taking the over. While Super Bowls are traditionally more of a defensive affair, I don't see these two explosive offenses failing to score less than six combined touchdowns.

Most passing yards by a player



Along with potentially breaking Young's record, Mahomes could also break the Super Bowl record for most passing yards in a single game. That record currently belongs to Tom Brady, who threw for 505 yards (on 28 of 48 passing) and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Brady also owns the No. 2 spot for his 466 yards in the comeback win in Super Bowl LI, while Kurt Warner owns three of the next four spots, with only Nick Foles slotting in at fifth with his remarkable game to beat Brady in Super Bowl LII.

Joe Montana, the first player to win three Super Bowl MVP awards, held the record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl for 11 years after throwing for 357 yards in the 49ers' comeback victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII. The fewest yards thrown by a Super Bowl MVP belongs to Roger Staubach, who threw for just 119 yards in the Cowboys' 24-3 win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

Mahomes, believe it or not, has never thrown for over 500 yards in a game. His most prolific passing performance took place in the Chiefs' Week 11 loss to the Rams during the 2018 season. In a losing effort, Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns, as the Chiefs fell to the Rams, 54-51, in the highest scoring game in "Monday Night Football" history. Mahomes will have his work cut out for him on Sunday, however, as the 49ers have allowed just two 300-yard passing performances this season heading into Super Bowl LIV.

Patriots Mahomes' prop bet for Super Bowl passing yards: 305.5 yards. While half of Mahomes' passing performances this season has been below 300 yards, I'm expecting him to eclipse the 300-yard barrier on Sunday, even if that means 50 pass attempts from Mahomes against the 49ers' stout defense.

Most rushing yards gained by a player and team

While the 49ers do possess a formidable passing attack, it wasn't asked to do much during the team's two playoff wins heading into Sunday's game. With Jimmy Garoppolo attempting just 27 passes, the 49ers rushed for 471 combined yards in their playoff wins over Minnesota and Green Bay. Raheem Mostert, the team's leading rusher during the regular season, had a game for ages against the Packers, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns while helping the 49ers rack up a whopping 285 yards on the ground.

On Sunday, Mostert may have the opportunity to break Timmy Smith's 32-year-old record for the most rushing yards by a player in Super Bowl history. Smith, a rookie who had never started a game before Super Bowl XXII, rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns while helping lead the Redskins to a 42-10 win over the Broncos. Smith, who broke Marcus Allen's four-year-old record from Super Bowl XXII (Allen rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 38-9 win over the Redskins) remains the only player in Super Bowl history to run for over 200 yards in the Super Bowl.

With Smith leading the way, the Redskins rushed for a record 280 yards on 40 carries, breaking the Raiders' 11-year-old record for the most rushing yards by a team in Super Bowl history. That record may also be in jeopardy of falling on Sunday, as the 49ers prepare to face a Kansas City team that finished 26th in the NFL against the run during the regular season. They did have success two weeks ago against Derrick Henry and the Titans, holding Henry to just 69 yards in the Chiefs' 35-24 victory.

Raheem Mostert's Super Bowl rushing total prop bet: 73.5 yards. I'd take the under here, even considering Mostert's incredible performance in the NFC title game and the Chiefs' inconsistency against the run during the 2019 season. With Tevin Colemen expected to be back following his shoulder injury, I see the 49ers going back to their running back by committee approach while also giving Garoppolo more opportunities to throw.

Fewest pass attempts by a quarterback



A lot has been made about Garoppolo's lack of passing attempts in the 49ers' NFC championship win over the Packers. With Mostert having a field day, and with the 49ers enjoying a big second half lead, Garoppolo threw only eight passes, completing six of them in the 49ers' 37-20 win. While Garoppolo will probably be asked to throw fewer passes than Mahomes on Sunday, it's highly unlikely that he will be asked to throw the ball as little as he did against the Packers. While he has only thrown over 40 passes on two occasions during the 2019 season, Garopplo attempted at least 20 passes in all of his regular season starts.

But given the attention Garoppolo's most recent stat line has received leading up to Sunday's game, the record for the fewest pass attempts in a Super Bowl belongs to Bob Griese, who went 6 of 7 for 73 yards in Miami's 24-7 win over Minnesota in Super Bowl VIII, the second of the Dolphins' back-to-back Super Bowl wins during the early '70s. And while he spent most of the afternoon handing the ball off to game MVP Larry Csonka (who rushed for a then Super Bowl record 145 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries), Griese's 27-yard pass to Hall of Fame receiver Paul Warfield in the third quarter set up Miami's final points of the game.

While the Chiefs, led by safety Tyrann Mathieu, possess the league's eighth-ranked pass defense, expect Garoppolo try to get tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Bourne going early, especially if the Chiefs stack the box in anticipation of the run.

Jimmy Garoppolo's prop bet for Super Bowl passing yards: 239.5. I'll take the over here, as Garoppolo eclipsed his prop bet total 10 times during the regular season. Something tells me that the 49ers are going to showcase Garoppolo more in this game while using the run somewhat as a decoy, particularly early in Sunday's game.

Most points scored in a quarter



While far fetched, the Chiefs have shown that they are capable of potentially breaking what might possibly be the most untouchable record in Super Bowl history. In Super Bowl XXII, after trailing 10-0 after the first quarter, the Redskins scored a remarkable 35 points while racking up 356 yards of offense. Amazingly, Washington was able to do this despite having the ball for just 19 plays while possessing the ball for just 5:54.

While the Chiefs have yet to face a defense as good as the one they will face on Sunday, they have shown the ability to score points at a frenzied pace. Trailing 24-0 to the Titans in the divisional round, the Chiefs, led by Mahomes, scored 41 unanswered points en route to a 51-31 win. The following week the Chiefs were down 17-7 before scoring the game's next 28 points.

Kansas City's ability to score points in flurries has been a trademark of their offense all season. In Week 14, the Chiefs reeled off 23 consecutive points in a win over the Patriots. The previous week, they scored 31 straight points in a win over the Raiders. In Week 7, the Chiefs surrendered an early touchdown before scoring 30 unanswered points in a win over the Broncos. In Week 3, after falling behind early to the visiting Ravens, the Chiefs scored 23 straight points in a win over Baltimore. The previous week, the Chiefs fell behind 10-0 to the Raiders before scoring the game's final 28 points.

Highest point scoring quarter: 21.5. While I have faith on both the Chiefs and 49ers' defenses, I do see the two teams combining to score over 21 in one quarter during Sunday's game. That may likely include a defensive score or a score on special teams, as both teams have shown the ability to score in all three phases leading up to this game.

Bonus record



A record that should be mentioned, given the caliber of tight ends competing in Sunday's game, is the record for receptions by a tight end in a Super Bowl. That record belongs to former Bengals tight end Dan Ross, who caught a then Super Bowl record 11 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Ross' efforts helped the Bengals nearly overcome a 20-0 halftime deficit, as Cincinnati made it a game before coming up short in the 49ers' first Super Bowl win.

Ross' record could be in jeopardy on Sunday, as the 49ers and Chiefs boast two of the NFL's best tight ends in George Kittle and Travis Kelce. Kittle, an All-Pro for the first time this season, caught a season-high 13 passes in the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons. Kelce, a Pro Bowler for a fifth consecutive time this season, caught a season-high 11 passes in the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Broncos.

George Kittle's Super Bowl receiving total prop bet: 73.5 yards: Assuming Garopplo throws the ball more than he did two weeks ago, expect Kittle to surpass his prop bet total against the Chiefs. The same can be said for Kelce, whose prop bet over/under total is set at 77.5 yards.