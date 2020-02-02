Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Kobe Bryant tribute in store for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance
The death of the Lakers legend continues to reverberate through every aspect of American culture
Kobe Bryant's death shook the sports world and beyond, and the subsequent days brought tributes from all corners of sports and entertainment. The Super Bowl halftime show, the biggest stage on which sports and entertainment annually meet, will be no different. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the co-headliners of this year's Super Bowl halftime show (here's how to watch), revealed this week that there is a plan to honor the Lakers legend on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira said at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died Sunday in a helicopter accident along with seven other people that included basketball teammates of Gianna's and their parents.
Lopez added that the tribute will be "heartfelt." The pop singer found out about Kobe's death shortly after a rehearsal of Sunday's show. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, broke the news to her with tears in his eyes. While answering another question about Bryant, Lopez had to battle through her emotions when she got to talking about the devastation that Vanessa, Kobe's widow, must be feeling.
"Then I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner, and losing her child," Lopez said. "I think how awful that must be for her right now...I've just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of."
Shakira also found out about Bryant's death through her partner, with Barcelona centreback Gerard Piqué telling the singer the news.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
With Super Bowl LIV almost here, we've got all the important details for you
-
Super Bowl 2020: Opponents, more info
Before Super Bowl LIV kicks off, find out what you need to know right here
-
Super Bowl LV: Stadium, location, more
Super Bowl LV isn't moving far after Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs matchup in Miami
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete primer
With Super Bowl LIV set for kickoff in a matter of hours, here's everything to know
-
When is Super Bowl LIV and more
Let's break down everything you need to know with Super Bowl LIV kickoff just hours away
-
49ers working on extension for coach, GM
It's a very wise decision for the 49ers
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage of the lead up to Super Bowl LIV as Kansas City and San Francisco battle for...
-
49ers live updates for Super Bowl LIV
Instant highlights and analysis from Super Bowl Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game