Super Bowl 2020 halftime show review: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira bring a big performance to Miami

Superstar singers and dancers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage during halftime at Super Bowl LIV and absolutely stole the show. The two transformed the field into a concert and each brought their unique elements of dance and flavor to the performance.

Last year, many people were disappointed with the performance by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, but fans are a lot happier with who the NFL put on center stage this year.

Shakira began her set with, "Hola Miami" and brought electricity to Hard Rock Stadium with her high energy performance. In classic Shakira style, her hips did not lie and she danced like the world was watching. Her dance ability rivals her singing ability and gives her the superstardom that a day like Super Bowl Sunday deserves.

Just as deserving of the spotlight is Jennifer Lopez, who appears to defy the laws of age. The 50-year-old looks as good as she ever has and brought costume changes, her own dancing skills and her exceptional voice to the stage. Lopez followed Shakira, but was able to live up to her performance.

Ahead of the game, the two singers sat down to discuss what fans could expect from the performance and said while their styles are different, they complement each other well. And complement each other they did.

When the two joined forces to end the performance, they managed to raise the bar again. What escalated their performance was a children's choir led by J.Lo's talented daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, who seems like a star in the making herself.

As we all know, these days things are only as iconic as Twitter says they are and this year fans are already talking about how this might be in the running for best of all time.

Here are some of the best reactions from the show:

Even though she didn't play in the game, some think Shakira deserves the Super Bowl MVP award.

The fans loved this duo.

Jennifer Lopez found a way to honor Puerto Rico.

JLo holding up the Puerto Rico flag just makes my heart happy with everything that the island is going through 😭😭 #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/dGxBToVjzn — Julimar 🇵🇷 (@guerra_julimar) February 3, 2020

The two did not take the stage alone, they were joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

😭😭Shakira and Jlo bringing out Bad Bunny and J Balvin was EVERYTHING!! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/G7CSZXBYZq — . (@Xnohoney_) February 3, 2020

Of course, what's a Twitter moment without a joke?

Will "Hips Don't Lie" ever get old? The short answer: No.

hips don't lie premiered 14 years ago and still feels new and a total bop, only shakira can be so iconic#PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/Xtje2o1E4W — Mari 🌌 (@perrieswxsabi) February 3, 2020

The most important critic however might just be Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo's fiance, who loved the performance. The baseball legend was living his best life in the pit of the performance.