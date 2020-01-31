Super Bowl 2020: How Kyle Shanahan's genuine personality has helped shape 49ers into a championship team

MIAMI -- Kyle Shanahan is renowned for his ability to construct an offense to deconstruct a defense, but he's more than just an expert play-caller for the 49ers. The area that could've been considered a concern when the 49ers went about hiring Shanahan has developed into a strength that the 40-year-old coach has deployed to build the 49ers into a championship-caliber team.

When the 49ers hired Shanahan, nobody doubted his ability to design an effective offense. The only question was how he'd develop as a head coach -- managing a locker room of varying personalities, handling the added duties that come with being the head coach, and juggling those responsibilities with play-calling. That didn't make him unique in that regard. He was a 37-year-old first-time head coach coming off an embarrassing collapse in the Super Bowl, before which he briefly lost his backpack containing his game-plan. Concerns like that would've existed for any coach with a similar background.

Just ask the general manager that partnered with him.

"I knew the offensive acumen and the mind that I thought was unique and special in Kyle," said GM John Lynch earlier this month, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "What I had never seen in him is him in front of a team, and how he could capture a team and lead a team, which is a big part of being a head coach. I couldn't be more impressed."

Lynch isn't alone in thinking that. Listening to the 49ers talk this week leading up to Super Bowl LIV, where they'll meet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it's clear that the team's identity has been shaped by Shanahan's personality. He's straightforward. He's direct and honest. And he doesn't try to control the individual personalities of his team. He's helped harvest a genuine and authentic culture.

His personality enabled him to develop a close relationship with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who arrived midway through Shanahan's first season, even though Shanahan took the 49ers job thinking he'd pursue his former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, in free agency after the 2017 season. But Shanahan was willing to pivot when the opportunity to acquire Garoppolo from New England for the cost of a second-round pick presented itself.

Through two-and-a-half seasons, the two have been a great fit.

"That's the one thing I really appreciate about Kyle. That's the kind of the relationship we have," Garoppolo said. "There are some things that are just unspoken; whether we're thinking the same thing or seeing the same thing on the field, there's no words needed. I think that just makes us a great tandem. We've gotten to the point where he's starting to call plays and when he gets into rhythm, I can kind of sense that and you get a feel of what's coming. Sometimes he'll throw you off and keep you guessing a little bit.

"I love the relationship we have. It's very honest and genuine, and that's all you can ask for."

Their personalities are a match. Neither are easily offended by each other.

"Jimmy's just fun because there's no BS to Jimmy," Shanahan said. "You don't have to play any games with him. You don't have to sit there and tell him how much you care about him or anything. He knows I do. We're good. He doesn't have to tell me anything like that either. We're alright. We just live each day together. I'll coach him hard when I need to. I'm cool with him when I'm not, when I don't need to be. Every day is kinda the same.

"Jimmy's very hard on himself. He likes you to get on him. I think it helps him focus, just like it does me also. Jimmy goes as hard as he can. We're both ourselves and we don't deviate from that at all. I think just getting to know him and being with him over these few years, it has been a good match because our personalities match up well together and we help bring out the best in each other."

Shanahan's personality also helped the 49ers land key free agents that played substantial roles in their ascent to the top of the NFC. On Thursday, linebacker Kwon Alexander, who signed a four-year, $54 million deal in free agency this past offseason, said he was attracted to the culture that Shanahan and Lynch established in San Francisco.

"John Lynch was the main factor for me, and Coach Kyle," Alexander said. "I'd talked to people about Coach Kyle, stuff like that. He's an amazing coach, legendary coach. Cool, you know what I mean? He lets us be ourselves. Just the atmosphere around the whole building. Everybody is cool. They talk to you. Nice. You walk around the building, ain't nobody not going to say nothing to you, they're going to say, 'How're you doing?' I love that. I like to be around the whole family, and not people that don't care about you. ...

"I was happy to be here, man. It's just fun. It's a fun culture."

Earlier this week, cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with the 49ers before the 2018 season, revealed he picked the 49ers over the Lions specifically because of a dinner he had with Shanahan and the culture of the team. He didn't want to play under Matt Patricia in a Patriots-like machine.

"I have fun. I like music at practice. I like to hang out and be relaxed in meetings. I don't like the stressful environment in football," Sherman told The Athletic. "(The Lions) condition every day after practice. My body isn't built to run all day and night. I'll be prepared, but I don't have to be run into the ground ...

"That's what I appreciate about Kyle. His culture and the way he did things was very similar to how we did things in Seattle and what I was accustomed to. That made a huge difference. Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I'm very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I'm very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win."

The wins didn't come immediately. In Shanahan's first season, the 49ers started 0-9. Five of those nine losses came by three or fewer points.

"I think about that a lot," Shanahan said. "Starting 0-9 was not fun at all. In your first year as a head coach, you kind of want to get that monkey off your back, at least get one win. We had to wait until … I think the beginning of November, which was a lot longer than I anticipated. It did feel like going to the Super Bowl after. I think it was nice to get. We were in so many close games. We broke an NFL record by losing five games in a row by three points or less, which was something you're not proud of. It means you're a good 0-9, I guess."

"That doesn't make sense," he quickly added.

Garoppolo, who'd arrived in San Francisco from New England when the 49ers were 0-8, still hadn't made his debut for the 49ers when they finally won their first game to improve to 1-9. For the two-time Super Bowl champion, the ensuing celebration was odd. He was used to celebrating Super Bowls, one of which came against the Falcons when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. Here they were celebrating a regular-season win that carries zero playoff implications.

Garoppolo admitted it was strange, but not necessarily in a negative way. The celebration spoke to the authenticity of the team.

"It was different to me, I'm not going to lie," he said. "It just seemed like a normal regular season game. I can remember we were throwing water in the locker room, boomboxes were going -- everything. It was just the accumulation of that whole year, I think. Just everything those guys had been through before, I wasn't there for all of it. You could see it. To get that first win, there was just so much emotion coming out of everyone. It was real. That was the first thing I saw with this team when I first got here. Everyone is very honest, real, and genuine. That's where it all starts and I think that's what makes us a good team."

Shanahan acknowledged the 49ers probably took the celebration too far given they lost the following week. But the 49ers did rebound by winning their final five games of the season, all with Garoppolo under center.

"The one thing about that year I was the most proud of -- there's been a number of teams that started 0-9, but no team had ever finished with more than three wins," Shanahan said. "We were able to finish 6-10 that year. I've said it before, but I've learned a lot that if you want to get people excited about a 6-10 year, just start 0-9."

The 2018 season was ruined before it could really even begin, with Garoppolo tearing his ACL in Week 3. But the injury and ensuing 4-12 season ended up being a blessing in disguise, or at the very least, it resulted in one positive: the addition of dominant edge rusher Nick Bosa, taken with the second-overall pick in the draft. The 49ers, once again, were big spenders in free agency, bringing in Alexander and Tevin Coleman, among others -- then adding Emmanuel Sanders at the trade deadline.

Everything came together. The 49ers' stop unit emerged as the league's second-best defense by DVOA. Garoppolo proved his value down the stretch, playing well in big games against the Saints, Packers, and Seahawks. And the running game and defense took over in the playoffs.

But this season has been years in the making. The son of a two-time Super Bowl winning head coach, Shanahan spent his childhood on the sidelines, always watching and waiting for his turn. He pointed out on Thursday that he went to three Super Bowls before seventh grade. He still fondly remembers being a 14-year-old ballboy at the 1995 Super Bowl, when his dad, Mike, was the 49ers' offensive coordinator.

"I was on the sidelines that game. Definitely wasn't allowed across the 30. I had to stay with most of the media guys," he said. "I was always that annoying kid, jumping in front of the media people trying to do their jobs, blocking their perfect shot as they would tell me to get the heck out of the way."

On Sunday, as the 49ers get ready to take the field, Shanahan will undoubtedly give one final talk to his team. When that moment comes, Garoppolo has no doubts that he'll say exactly what the team needs to hear at that moment.

"He's been great at it. It's not always the same motivational speech or firing up type of speech. Kyle does a great job of feeling the team, feeling the room, however the vibe of everyone is," Garoppolo said. "He just seems to always say the right thing at the right moment."

For Shahahan, it should come easy -- when it comes to his coaching style, everything about it does.

"I feel like I don't try. I feel like I just try to be myself. ... I'm not trying to be anything I'm not," Shanahan said. "I'm just trying to be myself. ...

"I'll probably keep being myself for the rest of my life, so eventually I'll probably be old and outdated. So I've got to take advantage of it now I guess."