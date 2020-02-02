Super Bowl 2020: How to watch and stream, kickoff time, odds, and everything else to know for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl Sunday for Super Bowl LIV has finally arrived (we've been waiting patiently). The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers almost feels a lot like a heavyweight fight. In one corner, Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, leads an offense that is always just a cobra strike away from racking up points. In the other corner, rookie phenom Nick Bosa helps lead a stout San Francisco pass rush that fronts a defense ready, in a moment's notice, to take the ball away -- for reference, see a resurgent Richard Sherman, who has two interceptions in the team's two playoff games.

One of these two teams will capture the championship, and with the oddsmakers putting the spread at fewer than two points, all signs point toward it being a thriller.

San Francisco trounced through the postseason by leaning heavily on Raheem Mostert and its rushing attack, and it looks like a 49ers team that doesn't appear to have any major roster holes, yet questions remain about the quarterback. Can Jimmy Garoppolo tandem with George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel to keep All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs' secondary guessing? If that doesn't happen, will it even matter, or will Raheem Mostert deliver anything close to his historic day in the NFC Championship Game, and against a defense that held league rushing leader Derrick Henry to only 69 yards on the ground?

Here's what you need to know to not miss a second of the action, as the 2019 NFL season reaches its climax in fantastic fashion.

How to watch Super Bowl LIV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: FOX



Who's singing the national anthem?

The honor of performing the anthem has been awarded to grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato. You can read more about her selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

This year's halftime show will feature global icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, both ready to set the stage ablaze. Read more about what to expect from there here.

What time will halftime start?

The first half of football should last roughly 90 minutes, but assume a bit longer due to lengthy (and entertaining) Super Bowl commercials. With kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET, the halftime show should begin between 8 pm ET and 8:15 pm ET.

What are the odds for the game?

This is very nearly a pick 'em game, according to Sportsline's tracking of Caesar's, Westgate and more; with the Chiefs entering as favorites, but by only a single point. The over/under is currently sitting at 54.5, but be sure to check back as the odds can always change as kickoff approaches. The money line is Chiefs -120 and 49ers +100. This is set to be a backroom brawl, and even oddsmakers know it.