Super Bowl 2020: How to watch and stream online, TV channel, updated odds and more for 49ers vs. Chiefs
As Super Bowl LIV nears kickoff, here's what you need to know to follow along with all of the action
We're just two days away from finding out who will stand tall on Sunday as Super Bowl LIV champions. Once the game kicks off in Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle for the title in the league's 100th season, and one of them will go home with the Lombardi Trophy. And in the big scheme of things, a Super Bowl victory will change the entire narrative of the franchise for both. The 49ers are vying for their sixth Super Bowl crown, while the Chiefs haven't reached the big game in 50 years. The teams took different paths to reach Super Bowl LIV, with one having to rally from double-digit deficits twice and the other dominating its opponents on their way to the big game.
On the AFC side, the Chiefs did what they do (stop us if you've heard this narrative before) after falling behind by two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 35-24; that's how quickly this offense can score.
In the NFC, the 49ers, after defeating the Packers 37-9 in the regular season, faced them a second time in the playoffs, and it appeared they would run away with the game in the first half ... but Green Bay's three second-half touchdowns made it interesting. Ultimately, the 49ers advanced after the Packers comeback fell short.
Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.
Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds to win
The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points against the 49ers and the over/under is at 54.5 total points, per Sportsline. The Chiefs are -123 on the moneyline to win the game and the 49ers are +103 on the moneyline.
National anthem and halftime show
On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.
