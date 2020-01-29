Super Bowl 2020: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on connected devices, TV channel, stream online and more
Here's everything you need to know to catch the Big Game this Sunday
Now that Super Bowl Opening Night is in the books, we're just days away from the big game -- Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Can you feel the excitement building? Judging on the point spread -- which hasn't move much from 1 to 1.5 -- the expectation is that an NFL classic is on the way. Will Kyle Shanahan make like his dad, Mike, and add his own Big Game victory to his resume? Can Andy Reid get his first Super Bowl ring by riding Patrick Mahomes and Co. to a big win over the Niners' vaunted defense? Or will Nick Bosa be too much in the trenches? These are the burning questions that will finally be determined when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.
On one side, it's the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs, who are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and boast arguably the most explosive offense in all of football. On the other side, it's the defensively geared San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to tie the all-time NFL record for most Super Bowl titles just a year after finishing with only four wins.
We'll find out soon enough. And you don't want to miss out. So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:
How to watch
Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Miami's 10 previous Super Bowls
Miami has hosted some of the greatest games in Super Bowl history
-
NFL reveals anthem singer for SB LIV
The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff
-
Super Bowl LIV rosters: Chiefs vs. 49ers
In Super Bowl LIV, these players are tasked with making the biggest difference
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule and bracket
Super Bowl LIV is about to kickoff, and here's all the information you need to know
-
49ers' Super Bowl history
The Patriots and Steelers have the most Super Bowl victories of all-time; the Niners are a...
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
We've got all the important details for you ahead of Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game