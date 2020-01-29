Super Bowl 2020: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on connected devices, TV channel, stream online and more

Now that Super Bowl Opening Night is in the books, we're just days away from the big game -- Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Can you feel the excitement building? Judging on the point spread -- which hasn't move much from 1 to 1.5 -- the expectation is that an NFL classic is on the way. Will Kyle Shanahan make like his dad, Mike, and add his own Big Game victory to his resume? Can Andy Reid get his first Super Bowl ring by riding Patrick Mahomes and Co. to a big win over the Niners' vaunted defense? Or will Nick Bosa be too much in the trenches? These are the burning questions that will finally be determined when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

On one side, it's the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs, who are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and boast arguably the most explosive offense in all of football. On the other side, it's the defensively geared San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to tie the all-time NFL record for most Super Bowl titles just a year after finishing with only four wins.

We'll find out soon enough. And you don't want to miss out. So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:

How to watch

Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers.