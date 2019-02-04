Super Bowl 2020: How to watch on TV, stream, date, location, odds to win, more details
All the info you need regarding Super Bowl LIV
It's time to put Super Bowl LIII behind you. Some might think six championships is enough for the greatest coach and quarterback of all time, but Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots figure to be right back in the mix for another title next year in Super Bowl LIV.
We went over the initial odds to win next year's Super Bowl and determined that the Patriots, who are one of the favorites, still make for a nice value pick. If Brady and Belichick are still with the team, why bet against them?
If you're already making your Super Bowl plans for 2020, we have all the information you need to know right here.
When is Super Bowl LIV?
The game will be held on February 2, 2020.
How do I watch and stream?
The game will be televised by FOX. Check your local listings for channel information. You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free). We'll have more details for your closer to February.
Where will the 2020 Super Bowl be played?
Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. It'll be the sixth time the venue, which is home of the Dolphins, has hosted the Super Bowl, the first since 2010.
Who's favored to win Super Bowl LIV?
The Kansas City Chiefs opened up as 6-to-1 favorites to win next year's Super Bowl despite falling to the Patriots at home in the AFC Conference Championship. In order to do that, they'll have to get by the Patriots, who are tied with the team they just beat, the Los Angeles Rams at 8-to-1 along with the New Orleans Saints. You can see the Westgate's full opening odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl right here.
