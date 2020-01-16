Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, steam, latest odds, more details on championship in Miami
Here's how you can catch Super Bowl LIV
The stage is nearly set for Super Bowl LIV as we're on the doorstep of Championship Weekend in the NFL.
The first matchup on Sunday will be the AFC Championship between the Titans the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Cinderella squad from Tennessee has shown the ability to roll into hostile environments like New England and Baltimore and run teams over with star running back Derrick Henry, who is on a historic pace this postseason. As for Kansas City, they flexed their Lombardi potential last week after exploding for 51 points against the Texans after trailing by as many as 24 points.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers are looking to gain their second Super Bowl title of the Aaron Rodgers era. First, they'll need to go into San Francisco to face a top-seeded 49ers team led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While the Niners offense has been solid, they've leaned heavily on their defense that just held the Vikings to 10 points, while nullifying Dalvin Cook, creating two turnovers and sacking Kirk Cousins six times on the day. With that in mind, Rodgers will need to get the ball out quick in this NFC Championship and lean on his trusted weapon in Devante Adams, who just logged 160 yards receiving and two touchdowns against Seattle in the Divisional Round.
Two teams are set to stamp their ticket to Miami this weekend with a chance to win Super Bowl LIV. While we still need to find out which teams will ultimately take their talents to South Beach, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds to win
Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill has the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. The Green Bay Packers have the third-best odds at +600 and the Tennessee Titans are coming up the rear at +650.
After the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens fell to the Titans in the Divisional Round, that opened the door for Kansas City to have the AFC title game come through Arrowhead Stadium, giving them a much easier path to Miami. As for the NFC, the playoff bracket has been a bit more chalky with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the conference set to duke it out with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
While the Chiefs and Niners are favored to meet in the Super Bowl, here's a deeper look at the odds for each potential matchup and winner from William Hill:
- 49ers over Chiefs: +200
- Chiefs over 49ers: +200
- 49ers over Titans: +700
- Chiefs over Packers: +700
- Packers over Chiefs: +900
- Titans over 49ers: +900
- Packers over Titans: +1500
- Titans over Packers: +1500
National Anthem and Halftime Show
On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.
