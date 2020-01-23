Super Bowl 2020 injury reports: Travis Kelce misses practice with illness, Tevin Coleman still sidelined

Tevin Coleman and Travis Kelce were the two notable inactive players on the Chiefs and 49ers' Thursday injury reports.

Coleman, who sustained a dislocated right shoulder during San Francisco's win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, was sidelined for a second straight day. Coleman did, however, do some individual running as his teammates practiced on Thursday, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Maiocco also reported that the 49ers "remain hopeful" that Coleman, who rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, will be able face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The other other 49ers player that was inactive on Thursday was receiver Dante Pettis, who missed his second straight practice with an illness. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pec) was limited for a second straight day, while DE Dee Ford was also limited for a second straight day with quad/hamstring injuries. Safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) was also limited for a second consecutive day, while LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) was a full participant for a second straight practice.

Kelce, the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end and leading receiver during the regular season, sat out Thursday's practice with an illness, according to NFL Network's Jesse Palmer. Kelce initially appeared on the team's injury report with a knee injury after being a limited participant on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Lucas, who is also dealing with an illness, was the only other Chiefs player who missed Thursday's practice.

Starting DT Chris Jones (calf) was limited for a second straight day, while receiver Demarcus Robinson was a full participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hand), receiver Mecole Hardman (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), and center Austin Reiter (wrist) will full participants for a second straight day.

Both teams still have 10 days to get healthy before facing off in Super Bowl LIV.