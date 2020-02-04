Super Bowl 2020: Is Chiefs' win the start of a dynasty? Travis Kelce, Chris Jones proclaim that it is
Several Chiefs are already looking ahead to next season -- and beyond -- after beating the 49ers
After winning their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years, several Chiefs players were already making plans for the team's next Super Bowl win. And no, they don't think it will take another half century.
In fact, several Chiefs, including tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, believe that Sunday's 31-20 win over the 49ers is just the beginning.
"The dynasty is just starting, baby," Kelce said shorty after the win, via Sarah Kezele of USA Today. "It's just starting. Motivated to do it again, for sure."
"This is the beginning of something big," added Jones. "This is a dynasty."
A dynasty? Not yet. But could the Chiefs follow the Patriots as the NFL's next dynasty? It's certainly possible. The champs are armed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at 24 years old is the first player in history to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. Mahomes' ability to will the Chiefs to improbable come-from-behind victories (the Chiefs became the first team to overcome 10-point deficits in each of three playoff games in a single postseason) is a big reason why the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, and could very well lead to more Super Bowl celebrations.
Kansas City has other playmakers, such as Kelce (who scored the first of the Chiefs' three fourth quarter touchdowns on Sunday), Tyreek Hill (whose 44-yard catch started the comeback), running back Damien Williams (whose 38-yard touchdown run put the game on ice) and Sammy Watkins (whose 38-yard catch set up Williams' go-ahead touchdown catch). The Chiefs also have an opportunistic defense -- led by Jones, DE Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu -- that shut out the 49ers' formidable offense during the final quarter of Super Bowl LIV.
The Chiefs also have a future Hall of Fame coach in Andy Reid, whose 222nd career win resulted in his first Super Bowl victory. And while Reid will turn 62 in March, it doesn't appear that he has any interest in turning in his play sheet anytime soon.
"I'd coach another 20 years if I could have that group," Reid said during Sunday's postgame press conference. "They're a beautiful bunch. Resilient, tough, tough minded, dirty tough minded, as you saw (Sunday night). So proud of them."
And while he is surely happy to have won his first Lombardi Trophy, Reid is already excited at the prospect of going for another one.
"You want one, you wanna go get another one," Reid said. "But we gotta back pedal for a minute here, enjoy this one, and then we'll get busy on the next one."
