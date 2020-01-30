Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during halftime show
The death of the Lakers legend continues to reverberate through every aspect of American culture
A celebration of the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant will be shared with over 100 million people in Miami thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The co-headliners for the Super Bowl halftime show revealed that there is a plan to honor the Lakers legend on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira said at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died Sunday in a helicopter accident along with seven other people that included basketball teammates of Gianna's and their parents.
Lopez added that the tribute will be "heartfelt." The pop singer found out about Kobe's death shortly after a rehearsal of Sunday's show. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, broke the news to her with tears in his eyes. While answering another question about Bryant, Lopez had to battle through her emotions when she got to talking about the devastation that Vanessa, Kobe's widow, must be feeling.
"Then I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner, and losing her child," Lopez said. "I think how awful that must be for her right now...I've just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of."
Shakira also found out about Bryant's death through her partner, with Barcelona centreback Gerard Piqué telling the singer the news.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
