Super Bowl 2020: Joe Montana 'weighs in' on who he'll be rooting for after starring for both 49ers, Chiefs

While the Chiefs and 49ers answered the question of who will represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LIV, a new question emerged after Kansas City and San Francisco punched their respective Super Bowl tickets.

Who is Joe Montana cheering for?

While Montana himself didn't exactly answer that question, the Hall of Fame quarterback, who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers before ending his career with the Chiefs, acknowledged the fact that his two former teams will be squaring off in Miami in less than two weeks. The three-time Super Bowl MVP posted the following message via his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

It's clear that Montana, who accurately predicted a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup earlier this month, continues to have emotional connections to both of his former teams; he's attended games at both Arrowhead and Levi's Stadium in recent years, and was the honorary captain for the 49ers' divisional round playoff victory over the Vikings.

Super Bowl LIV will not only pit Montana's two former teams against one another, it will also be played in the stadium where Montana enjoyed one of his most iconic moments as an NFL quarterback. With the 49ers trailing the Bengals late in Super Bowl XXIII, Montana engineered a game-winning 92-yard drive that culminated with his 10-yard touchdown pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds remaining. The win, the 49ers' third Super Bowl title of the decade, not only established the 49ers as the "Team of the '80s," it also reinforced Montana's legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in pro football history.

Top 10 Super Bowl Performances of All Time :

3. Joe Montana/Jerry Rice - Super Bowl XXIII #Top10SuperBowl



See more: https://t.co/JvpivcSydK 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AX9npLmEE6 — 🦉⭐ WiseKnow ⭐🦉 (@WiseKnow) January 28, 2018

Montana spent the bulk of his 16-year-career with the 49ers, but it's safe to say that his two years with the Chiefs left a lasting impact on not only Montana, but the Kansas City fan base. In 1993, the offseason acquisitions of Montana along with Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen helped the Chiefs win their first playoff game since defeating the Vikings 24 years earlier in Super Bowl IV. After defeating the visiting Steelers in overtime in the wild card round, Montana and Allen led Kansas City to a come-from-behind victory over the favored Oilers to earn a trip to the AFC Championship Game. That win would stand as the Chiefs' most recent playoff win for 22 years.

“Joe Montana and Kansas City from behind!” #TBT pic.twitter.com/f9UYEWC0LR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2017

While he may privately be pulling for one team over the other, it's safe to say that Montana will ultimately be a happy camper regardless of Super Bowl LIV's final outcome.