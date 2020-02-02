Super Bowl 2020: Kickoff time, bracket, full playoff scores and results, TV channel for Chiefs vs. 49ers
With Super Bowl LIV about to kick off, here's all the information you need to know
Super Bowl LIV is on Sunday, and the matchup pits two different styles of play. The Chiefs bring a former MVP quarterback into the game leading a high-flying passing offense. The 49ers will counter with a creative, run-based offense and one of the best -- if not the best -- defenses in the league.
It has been that strong defense -- plus a solid, multi-dimensional running attack -- that's gotten the 49ers to this point. Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns during the NFC Championship beatdown of the Green Bay Packers, and they will look to utilize some creative looks to get this run game going against an improved Chiefs defense. It will be interesting to see where the 49ers can find the most success on Sunday. Will it be defensively? Or will it be through Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida?
In the Chiefs' loss to the Patriots a season ago, the goat (and we don't mean the greatest of all time) was defensive end Dee Ford who lined up offsides and gave Tom Brady and the Patriots another opportunity. Coincidentally, Ford now plays for the one team remaining who can knock off Kansas City's Super Bowl dream -- the 49ers.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL playoff schedule
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Chiefs 35, Titans 24
49ers 37, Packers 20
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
