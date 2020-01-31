Super Bowl 2020: Kyle Shanahan addresses possibility of landing Kirk Cousins prior to Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The San Francisco 49ers had a plan for their franchise quarterback in the early years of their rebuild under general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Plans change.

Shanahan, who was the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator when Kirk Cousins was drafted by the franchise in 2012, worked with the quarterback for two years while his father, Mike, was the head coach. Kyle Shanahan kept monitoring Cousins and knew he was heading for free agency after the 2017 season.

The 49ers had the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 and traded down with the Chicago Bears to recoup more draft picks and continue to rebuild their roster. The Bears gave the 49ers the No. 3 overall pick, 2017 third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2018 third-round pick to move up a spot in the draft, all to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Why did the 49ers pass on drafting a quarterback in 2017? They knew Cousins would be available after that season.

"It's pretty well-documented about the relationship I had with Kirk from being in Washington, and I felt pretty confident that he wasn't going to stay there," Shanahan said, via Mike Jones of USA Today. "So any time you go into a season knowing a franchise quarterback is going to be available the next year, it made me a lot more picky with what we were looking at.

"There were a bunch of talented guys in that draft, but it's tricky. You watch college systems and stuff and you don't really know until you get someone in the building. You can see ability, you can see talent. But how's the mind, how do they play in the pocket? That's not just an IQ score, or something you can really test. ... So there's always a risk when you spend a first-round pick on a quarterback, and with the situation we were in, we didn't want to be that risky, especially (with) the second overall pick in the draft."

Not only did the 49ers pass on Trubisky, but they didn't draft Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes either. The 49ers had their sights set on Cousins, until the opportunity came to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers sent a second-round pick to the New England Patriots for Garoppolo, once the heir apparent to Tom Brady. CBS Sports colleague Tyler Sullivan revisited the trade earlier this week,

The 49ers are 19-5 in Garoppolo's 24 starts and have averaged 29 points per game since San Francisco made him the starting quarterback in 2017. San Francisco went 13-3 this season as Garoppolo started all 16 games, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 102.0 passer rating.

Clearly the 49ers made the right move, as they are in the Super Bowl with Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback and that might not have been the case if they decided to pursue Cousins instead.