Super Bowl 2020 Miami parties: Dates and times, celebrity guests, what to know about all the best events

Not only is Super Bowl LIV finally here, but for the first time in 10 years it's being held in Miami, meaning there are sure to be a vast array of fun events, exciting gatherings and wild parties to experience in the days and nights leading up to the game. South Beach is known for being able to host a great time, so it's no surprise that the list of parties and event's leading up to Sunday's kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is pretty extensive. The downtown Miami atmostphere should be amped up.

The Super Bowl -- as everybody knows -- is about a lot more than just the Super Bowl. Of course the football game is the headliner, but the Super Bowl is a week-long spectacle full of all kinds of fun. There are plenty of performances, pageantry and parties throughout the week, with countless well-known faces to be seen all around.

Many who don't plan on being in the stadium on Sunday still make the trek to the Super Bowl site every year just for the parties alone, and it's not hard to see why when you glance at the list of events throughout the week. So, if you're looking to switch things up and escape the living room this year, you may want to check out some of your options in Miami.

Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties this year, with details on each:

Party: SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Thursday, Jan. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

Guests: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo

Tickets: Click here

Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Arena (Miami)

Guests: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses

Tickets: Click here

Party: Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Meridian at Island Gardens

Guests: Harry Styles, Mark Ronson

Tickets: Click here

Party: Shaq's Fun House

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Guests: Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto

Tickets: Click here

Party: Delano Live Presented by TIDAL

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Delano South Beach

Guests: Lil Wayne

Tickets: Click here

Party: Bootsy on the Water

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: On The Water at Virginia Key

Guests: Post Malone

Tickets: Click here

Party: Leather & Laces

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Soho Studios

Guests: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Click here

Party: Gronk Beach

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: North Beach Bandshell

Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida

Tickets: Click here

Party: Sports Illustrated's "The Party"

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Guests: DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello

Tickets: Click here

Party: AT&T TV Super Saturday Night

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Meridian at Island Gardens

Guests: Lady Gaga

Tickets: Click here

Party: Rolling Stone Live: Miami

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: SLS South Beach

Guests: Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton

Tickets: Click here

Party: Maxim Havana Nights

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: On the Water at Virginia Key Island

Guests: The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Lost Kings

Tickets: Click here

Party: The Players Tailgate Miami

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Guests: Guy Fieri, Charles Woodson

Tickets: Click here

Party: Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Guests: Darius Rucker, NFL stars

Tickets: Click here