Super Bowl 2020 national anthem: Demi Lovato on tap to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Miami

The 49ers and Chiefs are just hours away from kicking off, and but before it can, someone has to begin the festivities by signing the national anthem. On the world's biggest stage, anthem singers have delivered some unforgettable moments -- both good and bad. Maybe you're ready for Chiefs-49ers, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? What exactly is in store for this year? Let's take a look.

Pop star Demi Lovato has the honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner," before the 54th Super Bowl, as shell represent the United States and carry on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions. Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.

The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.

She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.