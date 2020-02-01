Super Bowl 2020 national anthem: Demi Lovato set to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Miami
Super Bowl LIV is set, and the world now knows who'll perform before kickoff
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, it figures to be a close, thrilling game, after both teams steamrolled through the playoffs and with the Chiefs a mere 1.5-point favorite. It's set up to be an unforgettable Super Bowl, and for those who sing the national anthem on the world's biggest stage, some unforgettable moments can also happen there -- both good and bad. Maybe you're ready for Chiefs-49ers, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? What exactly is in store for this year? Let's take a look.
Pop star Demi Lovato has the honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner," before the 54th Super Bowl, as shell represent the United States and carry on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions. Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything to know to make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday
-
Super Bowl tickets making record sales
Fans are going to have to pay top dollar for a ticket to Super Bowl LIV
-
Murray wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
The first-overall pick took home OROY honors on Saturday night after an impressive season
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
If you want to know anything and everything about Super Bowl LIV, this is the place for you
-
Bosa wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft had a dominant debut season
-
Tannehill named Comeback Player of Year
Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota and led the Titans back to the playoffs
-
NFL Honors: Live updates from pre-taping
Follow along as the NFL hands out the hardware at its annual awards show held on Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game