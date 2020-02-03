Super Bowl 2020 national anthem: 'The Star Spangled Banner' to be sung by Demi Lovato, everything to know
The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff of Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl national anthem singers have had plenty of unforgettable moments -- both good and bad. And with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers mere hours away from starting Super Bowl LIV, someone has to begin the festivities with the national anthem. So, what exactly is in store for this year? Maybe you're ready for 49ers-Chiefs, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? Let's take a look at what will happen.
The honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner," before the 54th Super Bowl goes to pop star Demi Lovato, who'll represent the United States and carry on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage. Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, will join Lovato, whose rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl halftime performance
The two superstars took the Super Bowl LIV stage in Miami
-
Super Bowl LV: Stadium, location, more
Super Bowl LV isn't moving far after Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs matchup in Miami
-
Get to know 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
Juszczyk is the first fullback in 17 years to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl
-
Super Bowl LV: Date, time, more info
Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, so be sure to mark your calendars now
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday; here's everything to know
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Want to take a second look at one of Sunday's Super Bowl commercials? You've come to the right...
-
49ers in Super Bowl: Can Jimmy G do it?
San Francisco fans, strap in, because we've got live Super Bowl LIV analysis just for you here
-
Chiefs in Super Bowl: Live updates
Kansas City fans, strap in, because we've got live Super Bowl LIV analysis just for you here
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game