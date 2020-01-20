Super Bowl 2020 odds: 49ers vs. Chiefs opening line released, which team is the early favorite?

The Super Bowl LIV matchup wasn't set until the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20, but that didn't stop Las Vegas sportsbooks from opening the betting near halftime of the NFC Championship. After the Chiefs erased an early 10-point deficit to beat the Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship, the 49ers pummeled the Packers in the first half, jumping out to a 27-0 lead by halftime. That was enough for the Westgate, which posted odds for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami by the close of the first half.

Even though the Chiefs were considered one-point favorites on the lookahead line for this matchup, the opening odds from the Westgate had the game as a pick 'em with a total of 52. Other books opened with the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites.

The Chiefs didn't panic when they were down 10-0 and then 17-7 in the second quarter, scoring four straight touchdowns to essentially put the game away in the fourth quarter, with a 60-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins giving them an 18-point lead with less than eight minutes left. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 294 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 35 passing, adding 53 yards on eight carries and another touchdown on an incredible scramble near the end of the first half.

The 49ers didn't have any of the early trouble the Chiefs had to overcome, absolutely dominating the first half behind 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries by Raheem Mostert as well as an incredible defensive effort that left the Packers with just 94 total yards at the break. Though Aaron Rodgers rallied his team to 20 second-half points, the game was essentially never in doubt after the break.

