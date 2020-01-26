Super Bowl 2020 odds, line, spread, total: Chiefs remain slight favorites in close-call matchup vs. 49ers
Everything you need to know to place your Super Bowl bet is right here
In a week, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the title of NFL champions. If the betting line for the matchup is any indication, this year's championship game could wind up being an all-time classic. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, however, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman.
Something's got to give when these two teams clash, and even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami on Feb. 3. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.
As the Big Game nears, we'll keep you updated on any changes in the odds and overall spread, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back frequently. If you're an NFL fan with riverboat in your blood, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.
Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:
Opening odds:
Chiefs: -1
49ers: +1
Opening moneyline:
Chiefs: -120
49ers: +100
Opening over/under:
52.5
Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 26.
Current odds:
Chiefs: -1
49ers: +1
Current moneyline:
Chiefs -120
49ers +100
Current over/under:
54.5
-
