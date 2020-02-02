Super Bowl 2020 odds, prediction, pick: Chiefs ride Patrick Mahomes to first Super Bowl win in 50 years
Find out why Jason La Canfora is giving the edge to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
I like the Chiefs to cover the spread on Sunday, but I must admit I don't love it. Especially after talking to guys like Joe Montana on Radio Row and hearing them speak about how defense usually prevails in matchups like this. I'll confess, I started swaying a little bit this week.
But ultimately, I think Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the world right now, and I believe he's worth a couple of more points than the 49ers managed to score.
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Spread: Chiefs -1.5 | Total: 54
To me, the first quarter of this game will be imperative to who wins, as we find out which of these master play-callers can force the other through virtue of the scoreboard to have to shift a little bit from what they want to do. I think both teams come out throwing, and if Andy Reid has a couple of tricks to build an early lead, the 49ers might have trouble finding the kind of volume that they need in the run game to truly keep the other team quarterback off the field.
If the Chiefs can just mitigate the 49ers' pass rush with a flurry of screens, sweeps, pitches and shovel passes, I think they'll be fine. The lack of a traditional run game doesn't really scare me.
I feel like one of the Chiefs' secondary receivers is going to be able to go off. The 49ers' secondary gives me some pause, and there's only so many people you can double. Mecole Hardman is someone I think makes an impact, and ultimately the chief speed carries the day in what I suspect will be a relatively nip-and-tuck game all the way through.
I'll say the Chiefs win by a field goal. And it won't be the last time we see Patrick Mahomes on this stage by a long shot.
Pick: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24
