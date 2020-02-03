Super Bowl 2020: Offensive pass interference call denies 49ers chance at points at end of first half
George Kittle was called for offensive pass interference on a catch that would've put the 49ers in field goal range
The San Francisco 49ers had a golden opportunity to take the lead over the Kansas City Chiefs just before halftime of Super Bowl 54. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 42-yard pass to All-Pro tight end George Kittle that would have put the 49ers at the Chiefs' 13-yard line with six seconds to play.
The play was called back, however, as Kittle was called for offensive pass interference on Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen that negated the longest pass play of the night. The 10-yard penalty forced the 49ers to take a knee and go into halftime tied 10-10 with Kansas City.
Here was the pass interference play in question. NFL head of officiating Al Riveron gave his explanation on why the call was made, a quick reaction from the league on a play that cost San Francisco points.
Kittle, one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, rarely gets called for offensive pass interference. In fact, before Sunday, Kittle had been called for offensive pass interference only once in his career, in Week 10 against the New York Giants in 2018.
The play can be interpreted in a lot of different ways, but the league defended Kittle's foul call quickly.
