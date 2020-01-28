Super Bowl 2020 opening night: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs players react to Kobe Bryant death

The NBA world and the sports world at large lost an icon on Sunday, as Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed along with eight others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The 41-year-old was traveling to a youth basketball event with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also perished in the tragic accident.

Everything seemed to come to a standstill once the news spread across the country. All NBA games on Sunday started off with either a moment of silence, 24-second shot clock violations or eight-second backcourt violations to honor one of the best basketball players of all time. The Pro Bowl also honored Bryant on Sunday, as they held a moment of silence for the NBA icon and players even centered their celebrations around the late five-time NBA champion.

The sports world was still reeling on Monday, but Super Bowl opening night began as scheduled at Marlins Park to kick off the week. Naturally, many players were asked about their thoughts on the passing of one of the most recognizable names in sports, and each offered their own take on the tragedy. The night also began with a moment of silence for the legendary Laker:

A moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at #SBOpeningNight. pic.twitter.com/bPm3qJyNR8 — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was asked about Bryant's passing, and responded saying that he was, "Shocked and sad. I thought guys like him lived forever."

"Damn Kobe," Mathieu tweeted yesterday upon hearing the news. "You sparked the mind of every competitor. You made us all dig a lil deeper."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also asked about the passing of Bryant. He said that he never met him, but that Bryant, "Made a huge impact on my life for sure. To this day, I still watch videos on YouTube," according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Tight end Travis Kelce also sounded off on Bryant's tragic passing, and spoke about the kind of impact he had on the sports world at large.

"I had the opportunity to meet Kobe and he's just an unbelievable person," said Kelce, via Fox Sports. "You can't say enough about who he was and his impact and with that ... man, I just feel bad for the Bryant family, everybody involved out there on the west coast and my heart's with you as well as everyone here in America."

Defensive lineman Frank Clark, who was born in Bakersfield, California, spoke about Bryant as a role model.

"He's one of my biggest idols," Clark said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. "The one person I looked to for inspiration and strength when going through what I was going through growing up was Kobe Bryant."

Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history when he first took the court in 1996, and he spent his entire 20-year career in Los Angeles. The "Black Mamba" eventually evolved into one of the best players in NBA history, and retired in 2016 as the fourth-leading scorer with 33,643 career points. His jersey numbers -- 8 and 24-- were both retired by the Lakers.

