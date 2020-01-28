Super Bowl 2020 opening night: Tight ends Travis Kelce, George Kittle provide scouting reports on each other

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, we will see two of the best tight ends in the game. Travis Kelce and George Kittle have seven Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro nods between them. They have emerged as two of the best receiving tight ends in the league, and are big reasons the Chiefs and 49ers have made it to the championship game in Miami this year. On Super Bowl opening night, both were called on stage to talk to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, and neither gave any bulletin board material for the other team. In fact, what resulted was quite the opposite.

"There's a reason he's labeled as the First Team All-Pro," Kelce said about Kittle. "The tenacity he plays with, the energy on both sides -- both blocking and in the receiving game and then he's an animal when gets the ball in his hands."

Kittle caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns this season, and as Kelce mentioned, earned his first First-Team All-Pro nod. It's the second year in a row he has been a force for the 49ers' offense, as he recorded 1,377 receiving yards last year, which set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end.

An "animal" might be the best word to describe Kittle, as he revealed this week that he has played two seasons now with a torn labrum. He's also prone to make explosive plays, such as the one he made down in New Orleans this year to help the 49ers set up the game-winning field goal against the Saints in Week 14.

"How he runs routes, how he plays the game with a certain level of energy and enthusiasm. You gotta love it," Kelce told Michael Irvin about Kittle. "There's nothing that you dislike about that guy's game. Just trying to take it to the next level every single time he plays."

The 26-year-old Kittle is a big fan of Kelce, who has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards over the past four seasons.

"Other than being the best red-zone threat in football, just when you watch his film, how much passion he plays with and how much fun he has in the game," Kittle said about Kelce. "I really think that he kicked down the door for how good a tight end can actually be."

Kelce caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns this season, and he put up a career-high 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He went over 100 yards three different times this season, including when he caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns against the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Both of these players are dynamic offensive weapons, and they will surely play big roles come Sunday.