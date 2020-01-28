Super Bowl 2020 parties in Miami: Times, dates, celebrity guests, what to know about the big game's events
Allow us to be your guide for who will be partying it up for Super Bowl LIV in Miami
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle to bring a Super Bowl title to their franchise's lore, but before the game, a lot will be going down that has absolutely nothing to do with football. Super Bowl LIV is being held in Miami, and the party atmosphere should be ramped up a little bit. South Beach is known for being able to host a great time, so it's no surprise that the list of events and parties leading up to Sunday's kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs is pretty extensive.
The Super Bowl is about a lot more than just the Super Bowl, as everybody knows. Of course, the football game is the headliner, but the Super Bowl is a week-long spectacle full of all kinds of fun. There are plenty of performances, pageantry and parties throughout the week, with countless well-known faces to be seen all around.
Many who don't plan on being in the stadium on Sunday still make the trek to the Super Bowl site every year just for the parties alone, and it's not hard to see why when you glance at the list of events throughout the week. So, if you're looking to switch things up and escape the living room this year, you may want to check out some of your options in Miami.
Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties this year, with details on each:
Party: SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Thursday, Jan. 30
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
Guests: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo
Tickets: Click here
Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Date: Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Arena (Miami)
Guests: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses
Tickets: Click here
Party: Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles
Date: Friday, Jan. 31
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
Guests: Harry Styles, Mark Ronson
Tickets: Click here
Party: Shaq's Fun House
Date: Friday, Jan. 31
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center
Guests: Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto
Tickets: Click here
Party: Delano Live Presented by TIDAL
Date: Friday, Jan. 31
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Delano South Beach
Guests: Lil Wayne
Tickets: Click here
Party: Bootsy on the Water
Date: Friday, Jan. 31
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Location: On The Water at Virginia Key
Guests: Post Malone
Tickets: Click here
Party: Leather & Laces
Date: Friday, Jan. 31
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Soho Studios
Guests: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Click here
Party: Gronk Beach
Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: North Beach Bandshell
Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida
Tickets: Click here
Party: Sports Illustrated's "The Party"
Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Guests: DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello
Tickets: Click here
Party: AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
Guests: Lady Gaga
Tickets: Click here
Party: Rolling Stone Live: Miami
Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: SLS South Beach
Guests: Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton
Tickets: Click here
Party: Maxim Havana Nights
Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Location: On the Water at Virginia Key Island
Guests: The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Lost Kings
Tickets: Click here
Party: The Players Tailgate Miami
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Guests: Guy Fieri, Charles Woodson
Tickets: Click here
Party: Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Guests: Darius Rucker, NFL stars
Tickets: Click here
