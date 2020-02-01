Super Bowl 2020: Printable prop game includes halftime, coin toss, MVP, longest TD, anthem and more
Liven up your Super Bowl party with 10 props worth tracking during all the action
We're just one day away from the biggest gambling day of the year, with the Chiefs and 49ers set to square off in Super Bowl LIV. Bettors looking can put their money where their mouth is not just on who will win, or what the final score will be, but hundreds and even thousands of different questions surrounding everything around Super Bowl Sunday.
These proposition bets, or props, ranging from who will score the first touchdown to how long the national anthem will take to who'll throw the first interception, make the first coach's challenge and more, all the way through halftime and the end of the game. If you're not familiar with all the options available in the prop market, it can be a bit overwhelming. We're here to help.
We broke down our thoughts on 54 of the most interesting prop bets in this year's big game in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props Guide.
We've also put together a quick-and-easy printable prop game with 10 things to watch for on Sunday.
After making your picks for the national anthem and coin toss, you'll have to decide who will score first, whether the game will be tied again after 0-0 and what the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown will be. We also have a J-Lo related halftime show prop before moving on to how long the longest TD of the game will be and how many players attempt a pass. Finally, you'll determine which team will score last, whether Patrick Mahomes will win Super Bowl MVP and as a tiebreaker how many total points will be scored by both teams.
Got it? Then go enjoy the game, and the national anthem, and the coin toss, and halftime, and everything else!
