Super Bowl 2020: Pro game final results includes halftime, MVP, coin toss, longest TD, anthem and more
Here are the results of the 10 Super Bowl props we highlighted before Sunday's game
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the newly minted Super Bowl champion Chiefs weren't the only winners on Sunday night. Many fans that took part in proposition bets also enjoyed success on Sunday night, unless you picks went against Mahomes and the Chiefs, who scored 21 unanswered points on their way to a 31-20 victory. These proposition bets, or props, ranged from who would score the first touchdown to how long the national anthem would take to who would throw the first interception, make the first coach's challenge and more, all the way through halftime and the end of the game.
If you're not familiar with all the options available in the prop market, it can be a bit overwhelming. Prior to Sunday's game, we broke down our thoughts on 54 of the most interesting prop bets in this year's big game in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props Guide. We also put together a quick-and-easy printable prop game with 10 things to watch for on Sunday.
Below, you'll find the results of our printable prop game. If you won, congrats! If not, better luck next year!
How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?
Under 2 minutes +180
Length of final word 'Brave' during national anthem
Over 5.5 seconds -155
Will either team score in first 5 1/2 minutes of the game?
No -140
Which team will score first?
49ers -110
Player to score first touchdown of game
Patrick Mahomes +1400
Jersey number of first player to score first touchdown
11-20 +220
Longest touchdown of game
Under 44.5 yards -110
Shortest touchdown of game
Under 1.5 yards -160
Total touchdowns by both teams
Under 6.5 -130
Will there be three unanswered scores in game?
Yes -180
Total net yards in game
Under 781.5 yards -110
Total players with a pass attempt
Under 2.5 -135
Total interceptions in game
Over 1.5 +140
Total sacks by both teams
Over 4.5 -120
Chiefs Player Props
Patrick Mahomes passing yards
Under 305.5 -110
Damien Williams rushing yards
Over 53.5 -110
Tyreek Hill receiving yards
Over 71.5 -110
Travis Kelce receiving yards
Under 77.5 -110
Will Frank Clark record a sack?
Yes -120
49ers Player Props
Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards
Under 239.5 -110
Raheem Mostert rushing yards
Under 73.5 -110
Emmanuel Sanders receiving yards
Under 43.5 -110
George Kittle receiving yards
Under 73.5 -110
Will Dee Ford record a sack?
No -130
Late Game Props
Will either team score in final 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter?
Yes -190
Team to score last in game
Chiefs -110
Last score of game
Touchdown -180
Player to score last touchdown of game
Damien Williams +700
Last play of game will be a QB rush
No +130
Who will be named Super Bowl LIV MVP?
Patrick Mahomes -130
Make sure to follow our experts at SportsLine for all of the latest prop bets, betting lines and expert advice/analysis throughout the 2020 sports year.
