Super Bowl 2020: Pro game final results includes halftime, MVP, coin toss, longest TD, anthem and more

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the newly minted Super Bowl champion Chiefs weren't the only winners on Sunday night. Many fans that took part in proposition bets also enjoyed success on Sunday night, unless you picks went against Mahomes and the Chiefs, who scored 21 unanswered points on their way to a 31-20 victory. These proposition bets, or props, ranged from who would score the first touchdown to how long the national anthem would take to who would throw the first interception, make the first coach's challenge and more, all the way through halftime and the end of the game.

If you're not familiar with all the options available in the prop market, it can be a bit overwhelming. Prior to Sunday's game, we broke down our thoughts on 54 of the most interesting prop bets in this year's big game in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props Guide. We also put together a quick-and-easy printable prop game with 10 things to watch for on Sunday.

Below, you'll find the results of our printable prop game. If you won, congrats! If not, better luck next year!

How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?

Under 2 minutes +180

Length of final word 'Brave' during national anthem

Over 5.5 seconds -155

Will either team score in first 5 1/2 minutes of the game?

No -140

Which team will score first?

49ers -110

Player to score first touchdown of game

Patrick Mahomes +1400

Jersey number of first player to score first touchdown

11-20 +220

Longest touchdown of game

Under 44.5 yards -110

Shortest touchdown of game

Under 1.5 yards -160

Total touchdowns by both teams

Under 6.5 -130

Will there be three unanswered scores in game?

Yes -180

Total net yards in game

Under 781.5 yards -110

Total players with a pass attempt

Under 2.5 -135

Total interceptions in game

Over 1.5 +140

Total sacks by both teams

Over 4.5 -120

Chiefs Player Props

Patrick Mahomes passing yards

Under 305.5 -110

Damien Williams rushing yards

Over 53.5 -110

Tyreek Hill receiving yards

Over 71.5 -110

Travis Kelce receiving yards

Under 77.5 -110

Will Frank Clark record a sack?

Yes -120

49ers Player Props

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards

Under 239.5 -110

Raheem Mostert rushing yards

Under 73.5 -110

Emmanuel Sanders receiving yards

Under 43.5 -110

George Kittle receiving yards

Under 73.5 -110

Will Dee Ford record a sack?

No -130

Late Game Props

Will either team score in final 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter?

Yes -190

Team to score last in game

Chiefs -110

Last score of game

Touchdown -180

Player to score last touchdown of game

Damien Williams +700

Last play of game will be a QB rush

No +130

Who will be named Super Bowl LIV MVP?

Patrick Mahomes -130

