Super Bowl 2020: Raiders' Josh Jacobs previews Chiefs vs. 49ers, compares playing for Jon Gruden, Nick Saban

Josh Jacobs has experienced a culture shock since coming to the NFL. After playing for Nick Saban at Alabama, Jacobs spent his rookie season with the Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden, and the environment Jacobs entered in Oakland was a far cry from the one he left in Tuscaloosa.

Jacobs, the NFL's most productive rookie running back during the 2019 season, enjoyed his first season with the Raiders, as Oakland showed signs of promise after winning just four games in 2018, Gruden's first year back in coaching following a decade in broadcasting. Jacobs, during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ from Miami, the site of Super Bowl LIV, Jacobs was asked to compare Saban and Gruden.

"It's definitely two different styles of coaching," said Jacobs, who was a member of Alabama's national championship team in 2017. "Saban doesn't talk as much, and when he's vocal, you know (it's important).

"I'd (also) say that they have a lot of similar qualities. They both want to win, both love the game, are both students of the game. You can feel that competitive spirit in both of them. I would say that Gruden, he's more funny though. Each day, be brings energy that makes you wanna be there. I really respect that. Saban, he literally has everything down to the detail. He eats the same thing throughout the week. He has the same schedule routine with everything. It's been fun learning and playing for both."

Jacobs added that, when it comes to Gruden, what you see is what you get.

"I tell people all the time, the dude that you see on TV is literally how he is every day," Jacobs said of Gruden, who led the Buccaneers to a victory over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. "He brings that energy literally everyday. 'Knock on wood,' every day. He's one of the nicest dudes you'll ever meet.

"He's a players coach. He rarely gets on players. We love playing for him. He listens to us, whether it's, 'Man, our bodies are hurting this week, can we tone it down in practice,' and he does all of that. I love the dude."

It's safe to say that Gruden is also a fan of Jacobs after watching him rush for a Raiders' rookie record 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Raiders' first pick in last year's draft, Jacobs' numbers are more impressive considering that he missed three games due to injury.

Speaking of his injuries, Jacobs said that it didn't have anything to do with his usage rate, even though he had nearly had as many carries last season (242) as he did during his three years at Alabama (251).

"Every time that I got hurt this year, I kinda did it to myself," Jacobs said. "It was never a time where I felt like I got hurt getting tackled or anything. It's always me instead of juking a guy or getting out of bounds, I did something extra. That just comes with it. A lot of veteran running backs have been talking to me about how to play smarter, but at the end of the day, I feel like I'm the ultimate competitor. So I'm gonna play how I play, and however it turns out is how it turns out."

Jacobs said that he takes pride in being part of the fraternity of current NFL running backs that played for Alabama which includes Ravens running back Mark Ingram and Titans running back Derrick Henry. Jacobs also takes pride in being part of a talented running back draft class that includes the Bills' Devin Singletary and Eagles' Miles Sanders, as well as Steelers running back Benny Snell, who had success when filling in for James Conner during the 2019 season.

Despite some prodding, Jacobs would not call himself the best running back from the '19 draft class.

"I don't like to do that, honesty," he said. "I don't like to compare myself and say 'I'm the best,' because I think all of them are great running backs, and I think a lot of them don't get the recognition they deserve. I'm just happy to be mentioned with everybody. I think in 2-3 years from now, (people) will be like, 'Wow, that draft class actually has some beasts.'"

Two of Jacobs' best performances during his rookie season came against the Chiefs, who will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV. While the Chiefs swept their season series with the Raiders, Jacobs made his mark in both games, rushing for 99 yards on 12 carries against Kansas City in Week 2 and 104 yards on 17 carries in Oakland's Week 16 loss. Despite his Week 16 success, Jacobs said he saw vastly improved Chiefs defense compared to the one he faced three months earlier. The stats back up Jacobs' observation, as Kansas City has held five of their last eight opponents to under 100 yards rushing.

"You can feel them (being) more aggressive," Jacobs said of the Chiefs' defense, a unit that held Henry to just 69 rushing yards in their win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. "You could feel them starting to get hungry and everybody (was) flying to the ball. They feed off energy. At the beginning of the year, it wasn't that way. Right now, Honey Badger's (safety Tyrann Mathieu) is going crazy, their D-line is going crazy, their linebackers are talking and they're backing it up. I have a lot of respect for them and their team."

While he wouldn't predict a winner for Sunday, Jacobs, who will be inside Hard Rock Stadium when the game kicks off, believes that it will be a "good game" between the NFL's top two teams.

"I told myself I really don't wanna be bias because I have friends on both," Jacobs said. "The 49ers are looking complete right now, but then again, how can you go against Pat (Mahomes)? It's such a toss up. I think it's going to be a good game."