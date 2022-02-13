With the Los Angeles Rams playing a Super Bowl in their home stadium, you'd think a team legend like Eric Dickerson would definitely be attending the game, but as it turns out, the Hall of Fame running back might not be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday due to a spat he's having with the Rams.

During an interview on CBS Sports Radio's "Maggie and Perloff Show," Dickerson was asked if he planned on attending the game and that's when he revealed the surprising news.

"I don't think I'm going to the game," Dickerson said. "I'm just going to watch it on TV."

The two hosts of the show -- Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff -- were both shocked by the news, so they obviously wanted to know why the second-leading rusher in Rams history wouldn't be in attendance for the team's fifth Super Bowl appearance.

"Let's put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters," Dickerson explained. "In the 400s, so I said, 'I'd rather stay at home and watch it.'"

On one hand, if you're the Rams, you can't hook up every player with great tickets, but when you're dealing with a franchise legend, you probably should try to make sure they're taken care of.

The odd thing is that this isn't the first time that Dickerson has had an issue with the Rams. Back in 2016, Dickerson stopped attending games because he said he was banned from the team sideline by former Rams coach Jeff Fisher. After Fisher was fired in December 2016, Dickerson and the Rams seemed to patch things up. Not only did he sign a one-day contract with the team so he could retire as a Rams player, but the team also hired him to work as their vice president of business development.

Getting in a spat with a team legend would be something you'd think the Rams would want to avoid in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, but yet, here we are. Dickerson and the Rams did patch things up six years ago, so it will be interesting to see if they can patch things up this time around. If they do, that means this situation will likely end with Dickerson at the game, but not sitting in the "rafters."