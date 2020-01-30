Super Bowl 2020: Ranking all 53 Super Bowls, including where last year's Patriots win falls in NFL history

There is already speculation that this Sunday's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could go down as an NFL classic -- one of the best Super Bowl games in league history. Before we jump the gun and mark it down as a classic, it's important to look back at every Super Bowl that has been played so we can get some perspective. For example, let's look at last year's Super Bowl. We've had plenty of amazing Super Bowls over the last 20 years, many involving the New England Patriots, and while the NFL's modern dynasty didn't make the cut this year, we still have to decide where their defensive masterpiece against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII ranks all-time.

With Super Bowl LIV just about here for the 100th season of the NFL, it's time to rank all 53 of the previous Super Bowls. New England has been involved in a LOT of the drama high on this list, which I also made last year -- and I pointed out a year ago that Patriots-Eagles did not fail to deliver; these Patriots Super Bowl matchups legitimately are just outstanding.

Patriots-Rams did not live up to the hype last year (scroll down, but not too far, to find where it lands). Hopefully, Chiefs-49ers can deliver -- even though it's a matchup of a defensive team and an offensive team, we still should feel good that we can get a shootout or at least some late-game drama. We've been lucky to see some incredible championship games in recent years, from Patriots-Giants I to Patriots-Giants II to Patriots-Seahawks to Patriots-Falcons to Patriots-Eagles (notice a trend?). Every time you think you know which Super Bowls have been the best ever, another one comes along to submit itself among the cream of the crop.

It wasn't like there weren't plenty of exciting comeback victories in the older days, it's just that teams couldn't light up the scoreboard as frequently as they can now. So bear that in mind when you're looking at this definitive ranking of all 53 Super Bowl matchups so far. We want drama, we want back-and-forth, we want comebacks, we want intensity.

A lot of times back in the day, and really not until the last 20 years, the Super Bowl didn't deliver in the way we wanted it to. The turn over the century, and the advent of the Pats dynasty, turned things quite a bit. Since 1999 we've seen a bunch of wild games. Here's hoping we get another one this year.

Without further ado, onto the list.

53. Super Bowl XXIX

San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Steve Young threw six touchdown passes and the Niners nearly hung a 50 burger in a Super Bowl, demolishing the Chargers in a game that didn't even feel this close.

Jerry Rice and the 49ers smoked the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. Getty Images

52. Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Start to finish the Seahawks defense absolutely dominated Peyton Manning and the favored Broncos' historic offense. An absolute bludgeoning that no one saw coming.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks dominated Peyton Manning's Broncos in New Jersey. USATSI

51. Super Bowl XXIV

San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

An absolute blasting that was out of hand by halftime (27-3) as an utterly dominant Niners squad that was loaded on both sides of the ball just beat up on an overmatched Broncos team. Dominance is fun but not when you want an epic game. The Broncos were actually the top defensive team in football here.

Jerry Rice burning defenses in the Super Bowl is a recurring theme. Getty Images

50. Super Bowl XXXV

Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

The Giants had the tables turned on them after demolishing the Vikings 41-0 in the NFC Championship game, getting completely snuffed out by the Ravens in the title game. I always think about the alleged $20,000 preseason bet Phil Mickelson put on the Ravens to win it all when I think of this game.

49. Super Bowl XXXVII

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

The Jon Gruden Bowl sent the Raiders spiraling (they wouldn't return to the playoffs until 2016!) following a devastating blowout. The Bucs' defense suffocated the powerful Raiders offense. It's not fair that Rich Gannon and that offense is remembered by this game. They were incredible.

Jon Gruden gets the last laugh in Super Bowl XXXVII. Getty Images

48. Super Bowl XXII

Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Doug Williams became the first African-American quarterback to start, and after trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, the Redskins responded with an absurd 42 unanswered points, 35 in the second quarter. This was not a thriller in the second half.

Timmy Smith ran wild against the Broncos. USATSI

47. Super Bowl XXVII

Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

This game should have been 59-17 except for Don Beebe chasing down Leon Lett late in the game to stop the Cowboys from scoring again. Otherwise it was a depantsing that featured Jim Kelly getting hurt (Frank Reich replaced him) and Troy Aikman going 22 for 30 for 273 yards and four touchdown passes to kick start the Cowboys dynasty of the '90s.

A dynasty is born at the Rose Bowl as the Cowboys whip the Bills. Getty Images

46. Super Bowl IV

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Hank Stram's Chiefs handled the Vikings, snuffing out the rushing attack in a game with pretty sloppy weather. Friendly reminder that Len Dawson is amazing.

Len Dawson and the Chiefs take down the Purple People Eaters in New Orleans. Getty Images

45. Super Bowl VIII

Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Bob Griese completed over 85 percent of his passes in this game, completing six of his seven attempts. The Dolphins fed Larry Csonka the ball 33 times for 145 yards and led 24-0 going into the fourth quarter.

44. Super Bowl XII

Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

The Broncos were never really any closer than 10 points in this game and Craig Morton's 4-for-15, 39-yard, four-interception performance kind of summed up Denver's effort.

43. Super Bowl I

Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Bart Starr completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the combo of Zeke Bratkowski/Jim Taylor rushed for another three scores in a game that was never close. But it did start a delightful tradition and it featured a man named Zeke Bratkowski.

Bart Starr and the Packers blow out the Chiefs in the first Super Bowl. USATSI

42. Super Bowl XXVI

Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

The Bills closed this game to a two-score affair, but the Redskins were blasting them 24-0 in the third quarter and 37-10 in the fourth. Fun fact: Millions of children demanded their parents change the channel during halftime from CBS to Fox to watch Jim Carrey appear as Fire Marshall Bill on a halftime version of "In Living Color."

41. Super Bowl XV

Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

The Raiders led 14-3 at half and a trio of Ron Jaworski interceptions were too much for Philadelphia to overcome, especially with Jim Plunkett tossing three touchdowns for an MVP-caliber game.

The Raiders win their second Super Bowl title in New Orleans. Getty Images

40. Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Somehow Chris Chandler wasn't able to stop John Elway from winning his final game as a pro? You don't say. The world was robbed of seeing the Vikings and Broncos square off. This loss was probably much easier than Super Bowl LI for the Falcons.

The Falcons were no match for Terrell Davis and the Broncos in Miami. Getty Images

39. Super Bowl XXI

New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

John Elway and the Broncos would take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter, but the Giants ripped off 26 unanswered points behind our excellent colleague Phil Simms, who lit up the Broncos for 268 yards and three touchdowns before promptly coining the "I'm going to Disney World!" phrase.

John Elway was outmanned against a loaded Giants defense. USATSI

38. Super Bowl XVIII

Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Two defensive touchdowns in the first half and a pair of Marcus Allen touchdown runs in the second half snuffed out the 16-win Redskins and Joe Theismann. Hey, Los Angeles can win a Super Bowl! This would be the last AFC title until the 1997 season.

Marcus Allen spins the Redskins in circles in Tampa. USATSI

37. Super Bowl VI

Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Tom Landry's Cowboys blistered Miami in this one, which is wild because the Dolphins were one season away from going undefeated. Miami managed one second-quarter field goal, while Dallas rumbled for 252 rushing yards.

Roger Staubach and the Cowboys get their first Super Bowl victory. USATSI

36. Super Bowl XIX

San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Dan Marino threw for more than 5,000 yards in 1984, his second season. He was supposed to end up with so many more chances to win the Super Bowl and he never returned.

Bill Walsh leads the 49ers over Dan Marino and the Dolphins. Getty Images

35. Super Bowl XI

Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

A total of 17 Hall of Fame players or coaches were involved in this showdown, but John Madden's Raiders easily waltzed away from Bud Grant's Vikings.

34. Super Bowl IX

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

This was a "Your defense is offensive game" with a halftime score of 2-0. Two! Terry Bradshaw and Fran Tarkenton combined for 198 yards on 40 attempts, but the Steelers still won the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Franco Harris helps lead the Steelers to their first Super Bowl title. USATSI

33. Super Bowl II

Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Vince Lombardi left as the Packers' coach a winner, walking away with a victory over the Raiders in this Super Bowl. Well, technically he was carried away by his team, but you get the point. A dominant Packers victory.

Vince Lombardi leads the Packers to their second straight Super Bowl win. USATSI

32. Super Bowl XX

Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

The Pats scored first, registering a field goal, and then didn't put up any more points until it was 44-3 in the fourth quarter. That's what happens when you run into arguably the greatest defense of all time. When William "Refrigerator" Perry is scoring touchdowns, you know it's a blowout.

Buddy Ryan's ferocious Bears defense mauled the Patriots in New Orleans. USATSI

31. Super Bowl V

Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Known as the "Blunder Bowl," this matchup featured 11 turnovers and a player on the losing team (Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley) winning the Super Bowl MVP. Oddly enough that sounds like an awesome time.

The Colts come up winners at the Orange Bowl two years after losing to the Jets. Getty Images

30. Super Bowl XXVIII

Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

The Bills, in their fourth consecutive appearance in a Super Bowl, led by seven points at halftime, so naturally Thurman Thomas immediately fumbled the ball in the third quarter, with James Washington scooping and scoring. The Bills wouldn't score in the second half. Oof.

29. Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Let's not sugarcoat it: this game stunk. The Rams were one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history and they were supposed to usher in a new era of offense with Sean McVay at the wheels and Jared Goff flinging the ball everywhere. Instead the Rams scored -- *checks notes* *wipes glasses* *checks notes again* -- three points. THREE POINTS. If we'd seen the sideline interaction of McVay coming to shake hands with Bill Belichick, we might have predicted this collapse, but surely no one saw this coming. The Rams couldn't do anything. Bill Belichick outschemed McVay, and the Pats' offense refused to get going either, which led to a 3-0 score heading into the fourth quarter. We were talking about a punter winning Super Bowl MVP in the year 2019. New England would tack on 10 more points in the fourth quarter, including a Sony Michel plunge, and those scores coupled with Stephon Gilmore's interception of Goff basically end the Rams' chances. This Super Bowl wasn't bad, per se, it was just incredibly disappointing.

Super Bowl LIII didn't go according to play for McVay. USATSI

28. Super Bowl 50

Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

The legacy game for Cam Newton that never happened thanks to the Broncos defense destroying him. The Panthers were a one-loss team that looked sloppy on the big stage and got smoked by Von Miller and company, who let Peyton Manning ride off into the sunset with a second Super Bowl ring. Newton is more remembered for a business decision and a juvenile press conference.

DeMarcus Ware and the Broncos put the hurt on Cam Newton. USATSI

27. Super Bowl XLI

Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Take away the Devin Hester kickoff return to open the game and this turns into a real ugly blowout. That's what happens when you take horrible weather and pit Peyton Manning against Rex Grossman.

Peyton Manning claims his first Super Bowl win in Miami. Getty Images

26. Super Bowl VII

Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Don Shula and Miami wrapped up the only undefeated season in NFL history. You might have heard but they like to drink champagne sometimes. Pretty wild that an undefeated team was basically a pick 'em in this game at the books. Vegas was a little off on this one -- the Redskins didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter on a fumble return after a botched field goal. Larry Csonka carried the ball 15 times for 112 yards.

Bob Griese leads the Dolphins to a perfect season with a win over the Redskins. USATSI

25. Super Bowl XL

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Marred by horrific officiating that still draws the ire of Seahawks fans to this day (wouldn't want to bring this game up to Matt Hasselbeck), this was an ugly game with some fun plays (hello Antwan Randle-El). Did anyone know Jerome Bettis was from Detroit? This was the Steelers' "one for the thumb" win as a franchise and featured NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher reaching the pinnacle.

Bill Cowher became a Super Bowl champ by winning the Steelers' one for the thumb. USATSI

24. Super Bowl XVII

Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

This season is best remembered for a kicker (Mark Moseley) winning the MVP, so it should probably be eradicated from history. Still, the Redskins dominating down the stretch, coming back from down 17-10 to shut out the Dolphins in the second half, is an impressive feat.

The Redskins give it to the The Diesel to run over the Dolphins. USATSI

23. Super Bowl XVI

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

This game is a reminder that even the greats don't always play great in huge games. Joe Montana is undefeated in Super Bowls but he went just 14 of 22 for 157 yards and a score here. But you couple this win with The Catch and there's a lot of lore to build on.

The 49ers come up with one of the biggest goal-line stands in NFL history to hold off the Bengals. Getty Images

22. Super Bowl X

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

The Steel Curtain locked down Roger Staubach in the second half, only allowing seven points to the Cowboys after the break, and Terry Bradshaw/Lynn Swann teamed up for some gorgeous deep balls to mount an epic comeback.

21. Super Bowl XXXI

Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

The Patriots and Drew Bledsoe had closed the game to 27-21 in the third quarter when Desmond Howard ripped off an electric 99-yard touchdown on the kickoff return that snuffed out the comeback. This Packers team was stacked on both sides of the ball and the stars (Brett Favre, three total touchdowns, and Reggie White, three sacks) produced.

Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard bolts 99 yards for a touchdown. Getty Images

20. Super Bowl XXXIX

New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

The score makes this look a little closer than it was, with the most memorable things for the Eagles coming when Donovan McNabb puked his guts up in the huddle and Terrell Owens playing like a man possessed despite coming off a broken leg. After this game it felt like the Patriots would win 10 consecutive Super Bowls. Now they're just going for No. 6.

Donovan McNabb and the Eagles fall short as the Patriots win their third title in four seasons. Getty Images

19. Super Bowl XXX

Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

An epic comeback by the Steelers, featuring an onside kick and a Bam Morris touchdown run, fell short thanks to the second interception of the game for Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown, who almost returned both picks to the house. Jerry Jones has since claimed he made a deal with The Big Guy to never win another Super Bowl if Barry Switzer and Co. won this one. So, maybe want to remember that moving forward.

The Cowboys finally beat the Steelers in a Super Bowl. Getty Images

18. Super Bowl XLVI

New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Revenge wasn't on the menu this time around, with Eli Manning and the Giants front four pulling off the upset once again. The only difference this time was Mario Manningham making the miraculous catch instead of David Tyree (spoiler: that game is ranked higher).

Eli Manning gets the best of Tom Brady and the Pats again. USATSI

17. Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

An absolute shootout between two guys -- Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger -- operating at the peak of their primes. Rodgers shook the absurd "playoff struggles" narrative with the Packers' run as a wild card and hit Greg Jennings on an all-time throw to convert a third down late (2:43 here) to help salt the game away.

16. Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

This game ended up as a two-score win for Drew Brees and Co., but it was a lot closer. Tracy Porter's late pick-six of Peyton Manning ran up the score. Sean Payton onside kicking to start the second half is one of the biggest onion hangs in Super Bowl history.

Tracey Porter picks off Peyton Manning to deliver a title to the Big Easy. USATSI

15. Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

An oddly thrilling game in the Superdome featuring a terrifying power outage, two brothers coaching against one another (the Harbaughs) and a compelling comeback by the 49ers that fell just short when Colin Kaepernick couldn't hit Michael Crabtree on a late fourth down.

Ed Reed and Ray Lewis celebrate in New Orleans as John Harbaugh wins the Harbaugh Bowl. USATSI

14. Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

An epic showdown between two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in John Elway (seeking his first Super Bowl win) and Brett Favre (coming off his first Super Bowl win). The Broncos finally shook off a Super Bowl losing streak thanks to Elway helicoptering for a first down late and setting up a Terrell Davis touchdown.

With Super Bowl MVP Terrell Davis leading the way, the Broncos finally come out on top. USATSI

13. Super Bowl XIV

Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Terry Bradshaw won the Super Bowl MVP award despite throwing three interceptions, largely because of his clutch fourth-quarter play that resulted in a pair of Steelers touchdowns that were the difference in a close game. The first one was a beautiful bullet deep, a 73-yard strike from Bradshaw to give the Steelers their fourth Super Bowl victory in six years.

The Steelers win a thriller at the Rose Bowl against the Rams. USATSI

12. Super Bowl XXXVI

New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

The title that kicked off the Patriots dynasty and a very similar victory to the Giants beating the Pats twice. The Patriots defense suffocated the Greatest Show on Turf, and the Rams still probably feel like Spygate robbed them of a title. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick started building their legacy here. The entire game felt like being punched in the gut with the way the Rams' powerful offense was completely stifled. It was incomprehensible.

The underdog Patriots pull off a huge upset of the Rams in New Orleans. Sylvia Allen, NFL

11. Super Bowl XXXVIII

New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

This was a brutal game for Panthers fans, who watched Jake Delhomme create some playground magic and Steve Smith absolutely dominate, only to have John Kasay send a late kickoff out of bounds to set up a Tom Brady drive and an Adam Vinatieri field goal. Fun fact: I watched one of my roommates slap another roommate when the second guy started cheering for the Pats late in this one.

10. Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Tons of epic plays in this game, from James Harrison's wild interception touchdown return in the first half to the epic Ben Roethlisberger touchdown throw to Santonio Holmes in the end zone for the win. If you want to talk about greatest catches of all time, that one deserves consideration as much as the Tyree catch.

Look how little room he had back there. An all-time postseason by Larry Fitzgerald really went to waste here.

Santonio Holmes stuns the Cardinals with his amazing grab. USATSI

9. Super Bowl III

New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

A pure homage to Joe Namath guaranteeing a victory and the ability of this Jets win to spark the NFL-AFL merger thanks to the AFL's first victory in the matchup. The Jets only managed a single touchdown in this game but it was enough to topple an aging Johnny Unitas and the Colts.

Joe Namath's guarantee is the stuff of legends. Getty Images

8. Super Bowl XXXIV

St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

The beginning of the Greatest Show on Turf culminated in Kurt Warner winning a Super Bowl MVP by throwing for more than 400 yards. It looked like the Titans would score and tie things up, but Kevin Dyson was stopped, almost frozen in time with his hand reaching out to the end zone. The world was one yard short from Jeff Fisher possibly winning a Super Bowl.

Kevin Dyson and the Titans come up 1 yard short. Getty Images

7. Super Bowl XXIII

San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Friend of the program Jim Breech banged home a trio of field goals (34, 43 and 40 yards) but it wasn't enough for the Bengals to keep pace with the 49ers and Jerry Rice, who finished with 215 yards on 11 catches. Mercy. An unbelievable drive by Joe Montana against a Dick LeBeau defense to close this one out.

Joe Montana leads the 49ers to an epic win over the Bengals in Miami. USATSI

6. Super Bowl XXV

New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

An incredible game between two great teams went back and forth, with the game ultimately coming down to Scott Norwood's foot -- the Bills kicker attempted the longest grass kick of his career (47 yards) and pushed it wide right.

Scott Norwood shanks the kick wide right, keeping the Bills from a Super Bowl title. Getty Images

5. Super Bowl XIII

Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Watch the highlights of this game and realize it's exactly what we wanted (and got) with the Eagles and Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Two really talented offensive teams lobbed up a ton of points with two great quarterbacks. Roger Staubach and Terry Bradshaw combined for seven touchdowns in this one.

Franco Harris carries the ball against the Cowboys during Super Bowl XIII at the Orange Bowl. Getty Images

4. Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

This was a really difficult Super Bowl to rank. Does the Patriots' comeback from 28-3 make it the greatest Super Bowl ever? It was certainly the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, but you can argue at least one half of this game was not "exciting," per se. On the other hand, it was absolutely stunning to see the Patriots get curb-stomped by the Falcons in the first half; most of the press box was writing some version of "Dan Quinn built the baby Seahawks in Atlanta" column (I know I was). There was some "well, Tom Brady is involved" chatter and "you can't count out Touchdown Tom" stuff, but mostly it was a coronation of the Falcons and a lot of people preparing to dance on the grave of the Patriots dynasty. WHOOPS. Brady was an assassin in the second half of this game and the Patriots did lots of Patriots things. The drama mostly surfaced from there being about 10 game minutes, including overtime (the first Super Bowl overtime ever by the way), where you knew the Falcons were a girl running into the barn in a horror movie. They were dead, they just didn't know it yet. It was both breathtaking and heartbreaking.

3. Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

I feel like a Millennial filling the top of this list with recent Super Bowl matchups, but the reality is these games have been INCREDIBLE. I can't bring myself to push the Eagles win over the stunning upset of the undefeated Patriots or the drama of the Seahawks-Pats Super Bowl and the ending of that game, but this one is pretty close. There was a David vs. Goliath factor to this game even though the Eagles were a No. 1 seed out of the NFC, thanks to Nick Foles being under center. There was the breakout performance by the Eagles coaching staff, and this victory helped pave the way for in-game aggressiveness and analytics usage to become the norm in 2019 (nevermind the Patriots have been doing both for years). Tom Brady threw for 505 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions ... and the Patriots lost. There was the PHILLY SPECIAL, a wild trick play that resulted in Foles catching a touchdown on a fourth down near the goal line. There was an attempt to throw Brady a pass that backfired. Brady had a Hail Mary look to try and tie the game up. US Bank Stadium was JAMMED with Eagles fans, most of whom were fighting off the cold with heavy doses of libations and their combination of underdog confidence and terror of having their hearts broken again filled the stadium with an incredible tension. Multiple plays on this broadcast were in the "was it a catch??" territory. To see a city and a fanbase have decades of football-related depression cured by a single underdog victory over the mighty Patriots was something else to behold.

2. Super Bowl XLII



New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

The undefeated Patriots strolled into this game as massive favorites, until the Giants provided the formula to beat Tom Brady: pressure with a four-man front. There are more technically proficient and athletic catch-and-throws than The Helmet Catch, but there aren't many that are more miraculous and on a bigger stage. It was a mini-Hail Mary with Eli Manning scrambling to avoid pressure followed by David Tyree pinning the ball to his helmet as he fell to the ground. The stuff of legends.

David Tyree's helmet grab helps send the Patriots to 18-1. Getty Images

1. Super Bowl XLIX

New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

This game had everything. There was controversy coming in (Deflategate had just begun) and it was a battle of the two best teams in football. The defending champion Seahawks came out gunning, the Patriots responded and took over the game and then Russell Wilson and Seattle tried to steal it back with one of the wildest catches by Jermaine Kearse you will ever see.

Malcolm Butler promptly took it right back with arguably the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history.