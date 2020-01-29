Super Bowl 2020: Ranking the top five players who have played for both the Chiefs and 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and it figures to be a great matchup between a high-scoring offense and a stout defense. The 49ers are back in the big game for the first time since 2013, but are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since 1995. As for the Chiefs, they haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV.

Both of these franchises have had their moments when it comes to NFL history. The 49ers found success with legends like Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Steve Young, while the Chiefs' legendary late owner, Lamar Hunt, actually coined the word "Super Bowl."

As we inch closer to Sunday, let's take a look at some of the players who spent time both in Kansas City and San Francisco during their careers. While this list is subject to debate, here are my top five players who have played for both the Chiefs and the 49ers:

Joe Montana, QB

USA Today Sports

This one is pretty easy. The best player who played for both the 49ers and the Chiefs was Montana. The 49ers' third-round pick in the 1979 NFL Draft was a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super-Bowl MVP, a three-time First-team All-Pro and a two-time NFL MVP. In 13 years with the 49ers, Montana passed for 35,124 yards, 244 touchdowns and 123 interceptions, and led San Francisco to Super Bowl wins in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990.

He had a bit of an awkward departure from San Francisco with the emergence of Young, but he was traded to the Chiefs, and made the last of his eight Pro Bowl appearances during his first season in Kansas City in 1993. Montana spent two seasons with the Chiefs before announcing his retirement in 1995, and won 17 out of 25 games he started. While Montana is a 49er at heart, he has always spoken fondly about Arrowhead Stadium and the fans in Kansas City.

Super Bowl LIV has been nicknamed the "Joe Montana Bowl," and for good reason. The Hall of Famer was one of the most clutch quarterbacks of all time, and one of the best NFL players of all time. Period.

2. Alex Smith, QB

USA Today Sports

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was regarded as a bust early on in his career, but that was due to bad rosters, offensive coordinator/coaching turnover and injuries. He didn't register a winning season as a starter with the 49ers until 2011, which was just the second year he was able to start all 16 games. Smith threw for 3,144 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, and led the 49ers to a divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints, where he accounted for four total touchdowns. The 49ers were defeated by the New York Giants in overtime in the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers extended Smith prior to the 2012 season, and he led San Francisco to a 6-2-1 record before he suffered a concussion against the St. Louis Rams. In stepped Colin Kaepernick, who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl. The 49ers then traded Smith to the Chiefs that offseason.

Smith would lead the Chiefs to an 11-4 record in 2013, and they would lose to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game. His threw for 3,313 yards, 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions that season, which was good enough for his first Pro Bowl trip. Sadly, just like what happened in San Francisco, the 49ers opted to move on from Smith for Patrick Mahomes after the 2017 season. It wasn't his fault, as Smith passed for a career-high 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his last season in Kansas City, but the Chiefs were just ready to roll with Mahomes. Clearly, that ended up being the right decision.

Smith went 38-36-1 as a starter in San Francisco and 50-26 in Kansas City. It took some time, but Smith developed into a legitimate starting NFL quarterback.

3. Steve Bono, QB

Getty Images

Bono spent time with the Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers to begin his career, but signed with the 49ers for the 1989 season and served as Montana and Young's backup. He started six games in 1991 when both of San Francisco's top two quarterbacks went down with injuries, and won five of them. In 1994, he was traded to the Chiefs, where he again served as Montana's backup before given the starting duties when Montana retired in 1995.

The Chiefs went 13-3 with Bono at the helm, and he threw for 3,121 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first full season as a starter. His performance earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and Bono was also named the AFC Player of the Year. While Bono played well, he benefitted from having running back Marcus Allen and four other Pro Bowlers on the defensive side of the ball.

Bono finished his career in Kansas City with a 21-10 record as a starter, and threw for 6,489 yards, 37 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, Rams and Carolina Panthers before retiring after the 1999 season.

4. Dee Ford, DE

USA Today Images

The former Chief is wrapping up his first season with the 49ers, and he will face off against his former team in the Super Bowl. Ford was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but had to wait until his second year to record his first start due to the talent Kansas City had at pass rusher. In his third season, Ford recorded 38 combined tackles and 10 sacks in 14 starts. It appeared he had officially arrived, but a back injury forced him to miss most of the 2017 season. In 2018, however, he put up career numbers all across the board, making 55 combined tackles and 13 sacks. The Chiefs were ousted from the postseason by the New England Patriots in overtime of the AFC Championship game, and unfortunately, some Chiefs fans blame him as the reason Kansas City failed to advance to Super Bowl LIII last year.

With under a minute to go in regulation, the Chiefs held a four-point lead, but the Patriots were driving in enemy territory. Ford was then called for an offsides penalty on a play where Charvarius Ward intercepted a Tom Brady pass. Possession was given back to the Patriots, who scored a touchdown to take a three-point lead. Mahomes was able to orchestrate a quick drive to send the game to overtime, but if Ward's interception stood, it's likely the Chiefs would have won the game in regulation.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Ford last offseason, but then traded him to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick just less than two weeks later. Ford played in 11 games this season and made 14 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks. He will get a chance to enact some revenge on his former team this Sunday.

5. Steve DeBerg, QB

Getty Images

DeBerg was the first quarterback Bill Walsh threw into his West Coast Offense back in 1979. He spent three years with the 49ers and recorded just seven wins in 35 starts. His stats were ugly, as he threw 37 touchdowns and 60 interceptions with the 49ers, but it wasn't all his fault. He had to lead some terrible teams during his time in San Francisco. He also served as a mentor to Montana, who found success with Walsh after DeBerg moved on.

After stints with the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was traded to the Chiefs and led them to two playoff berths. He went 31-20-1 as a starter with the Chiefs, including when he went 11-5 in 1990 and 10-5 in 1991. DeBerg was someone who seemingly upped his game against good teams while he struggled against teams he should have dismantled. He did have a couple of good seasons in Kansas City, but his legacy may have more to do with helping Walsh implement his new system and setting the table for Montana to take over.

Honorable mention: Quarterback Elvis Grbac

Grbac was a bit of a folk hero. He served as Young's backup during the 49ers Super Bowl run in 1994, and started nine combined games in 1995 and 1996 -- winning six of them. He was a big-armed quarterback who wasn't mobile, but played well when he had to. Then again, he might have looked like a star in the box score due to the talent he was playing with. In 1997, he signed with the Chiefs -- and actually replaced Bono as the new starting quarterback.

Grbac will likely be remembered for his quarterback controversy with Rich Gannon. When Grbac suffered an injury in 1997, Gannon stepped in and won six games to help the Chiefs earn home-field advantage in the playoffs. Grbac returned to start in the postseason against the Broncos, but lost, 14-10. Fans were divided on who should have started that postseason game, but head coach Marty Schottenheimer opted to go with Grbac. Gannon would go on to leave the Chiefs and sign with the Oakland Raiders in 1999, where he made four Pro Bowls and won the NFL MVP award in 2002.

Grbac went 26-21 as a starter in Kansas City, and even earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2000. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2001 season, which would be his last year.