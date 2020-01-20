Super Bowl 2020: Richard Sherman reveals the 49ers' preferred uniform choice

Richard Sherman and the 49ers' other team leaders quickly made an executive decision following their team's 37-20 victory over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, the 49ers want to wear their throwback jerseys when they face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The issue, according to Sherman, is that the NFL currently only permits a team to wear throwbacks once per season. After wearing their throwbacks during their Week 7 victory over the Panthers, the 49ers received "an exception" to wear them again during their Week 17 win over the Seahawks.

The 49ers, who will technically be the away team for Super Bowl LIV, will likely wear their away white shirts against the Chiefs, who are expected to wear their home red tops. This means that, if the 49ers are permitted to wear their throwbacks, it would be the exact same uniform that they wore during their regular season wins over the Panthers and Seahawks.

The 49ers wore this version of their throwback jersey (albeit with a red top) in Super Bowl XXIX, the last time San Francisco won the Super Bowl. Led by MVP Steve Young's six touchdown passes, the 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26 to capture the franchise's fifth Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco is 2-0 when wearing their away jerseys in Super Bowl competition, defeating the Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI and the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV. Their 45-point margin of victory in Super Bowl XXIV is still the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history.

This would mark the first time that the 49ers are wearing their away jersey in a Super Bowl game played in Miami. The 49ers wore their home jerseys during Super Bowls XXIII and XXIX, games that were both played in what was then called Joe Robbie Stadium.

Teams traditionally don't break tradition when it comes to determining which jersey they will wear for the Super Bowl. One exception took place prior to Super Bowl XL, when the Steelers, who were the elected home team, opted to wear their road uniform after Pittsburgh won their previous three playoff games on the road. The Steelers then defeated the Seahawks while becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.