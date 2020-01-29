Super Bowl 2020: Roger Goodell confirms NFL will play international games in Mexico next two years

The NFL will continue to play international games in Mexico at Estadio Azteca for one game in each of the next two seasons (2020 and 2021), commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday. The teams playing in Mexico and the date of the game have not been determined by the league yet, but they will be announced in the coming months.

"We had a great experience this past November down in Mexico," Goodell said at his state of the league press conference Wednesday. "We will be there for two more games over the next two years. We look forward to going down there. We'll announce our schedule over the next 60 days."

The NFL has played four games in Mexico City since playing its first international game there in 2005, all of which have been played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The league returned to Mexico City in 2016 and attempted to play there four consecutive seasons, but the 2018 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs was moved due to field conditions. The NFL has scheduled its international game on Mexico on "Monday Night Football" in three of the past four seasons.

The Las Vegas Raiders have played in Mexico twice, back when the franchise was in Oakland. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in Mexico once, along with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.