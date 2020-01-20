Super Bowl 2020 rosters: Starters, key players, start time, TV channel, streaming for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl LIV is almost here, and it will feature more subplots than many of the previous Super Bowls.

The 49ers, the winners of the NFC for the first time since 2012, are looking to capture their sixth Lombardi Trophy, which would put them in a first place tie with the Steelers and Patriots for the most in NFL history. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years and are trying to bring home their first championship since Hank Stram, Len Dawson, Willie Lanier and Co. defeated the Vikings in the final Super Bowl played before the AFL-NFL merger.

Super Bowl LIV also includes an intriguing quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. While Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is looking to join Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday, Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as Brady's backup in New England, is looking to join Joe Montana and Steve Young as starting quarterbacks who have guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory.

This year's Super Bowl will also include two compelling coaching narratives. Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' 40-year-old head coach, is trying to join his father, former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, as the only father/son duo in NFL history to win Super Bowls as head coaches. Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl fifteen years earlier, is one of the biggest sentimental favorites in Super Bowl history. One of the most successful head coaches in pro football history, Reid is in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy, the one accomplishment that has eluded him during his 21 years as an NFL head coach.

How to watch

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the game slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free). For more details on how to follow the action, check out our complete Super Bowl LIV preview.

As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players.

San Francisco 49ers

With running back Matt Breida leaving Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury, fellow running back Raheem Mostert enjoyed a record-setting day. A former undrafted rookie who was cut by six teams before joining the 49ers, Mostert rushed for a franchise record 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Packers. With Mostert running at will against Green Bay's defense, Garoppolo attempted just eight passes as the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 42 times for 285 yards.

Defensively, the 49ers boast pass rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Rookie of the Year. San Francisco's defense also includes veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, whose interception late in the NFC Championship Game sealed his third trip to the Super Bowl. Led by Bosa and Sherman, the 49ers' defense allowed just 30 points while forcing five turnovers in their playoff wins over the Vikings and Packers.

Here's a look at the rest of the 49ers' starting lineup, along with several key reserves who have made an impact this season:

Offensive starters

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Raheem Mostert

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Deebo Samuel

WR: Emmanuel Sanders

TE: George Kittle

RG: Mike Person

LG: Laken Tomlinson

RT: Mike McGlinchey

LT: Joe Staley



C: Weston Richburg

Defensive starters

RDE: Arik Armstead

LDE: Nick Bosa

RDT: DeForest Buckner

LB: Kwon Alexander

LB: Dre Greenlaw

LB: Fred Warner

CB: Emmanuel Moseley

CB: Richard Sherman

SS: Jaquiski Tartt:

FS: Jimmie Ward

Specialists

K: Robbie Gould

P: Mitch Wishnowsky

KR/PR: Richie James

Key offensive reserves

RB: Matt Breida

RB: Tevin Coleman

WR: Kendrick Bourne

OL: Justin Skule

OL: Daniel Brunskill

Key defensive reserves

DE: Dee Ford

S: K'Waun Williams

S: Marcell Harris

DB: Ahkello Witherspoon

Kansas City Chiefs

Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome 10-0 deficits in consecutive weeks in the playoffs. Mahomes has enjoyed a stellar postseason to this point, completing 65.7% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his favorite targets over the past two years has been All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who caught three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Texans.

Kansas City's defense, one of the league's worst run defenses 10 weeks into the regular season, has seen vast improvement over the team's eight-game winning streak. Led by safety Tyrann Mathieu and linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs held Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards rushing in Kansas City's 35-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.

Here's the rest of the Chiefs' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Damien Williams

FB: Anthony Sherman

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Sammy Watkins

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Eric Fisher

LG: Andrew Wylie

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT: Mitchell Schwartz

Defense

LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon

LDT: Chris Jones

RDT: Derrick Nnadi

RDE: Frank Clark

LB: Anthony Hitchens

LB: Damien Wilson

LCB: Charvarius Ward

RCB: Bashaud Breeland

CB: Kendall Fuller

FS: Daniel Sorensen

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

Specialists

P: Dustin Colquitt

K: Harrison Butker

PR/KR: Mecole Hardman

Key offensive reserves

RB: LeSean McCoy

WR: Mecole Hardman

WR: Demarcus Robinson

OT: Cameron Erving

Key defensive reserves

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah

DE: Alex Okafor

S: Daniel Sorensen

LB/DE: Terrell Suggs