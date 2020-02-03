Super Bowl 2020 score: MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs pull off another comeback with fourth-quarter masterpiece

For much of Super Bowl LIV, it looked as if Patrick Mahomes would not be able to deliver Andy Reid his first-ever Lombardi Trophy. The San Francisco 49ers defense had the 2018 NFL MVP quarterback and his Kansas City Chiefs utterly frustrated. Until the final couple of minutes of game-play, that is. That's when Mahomes and Co. finally turned it on, showcased their signature speed and delivered Kansas City its first title in 50 years thanks to a 31-20 victory -- with Mahomes taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

Here's what happened:

It was over when ... Damien Williams sprinted 38 yards for a touchdown with 1:12 left in the game. The Niners' Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew an open Emmanuel Sanders on a third-and-10 bomb from midfield not long beforehand, setting up a fourth-and-long that ultimately gave possession back to the Chiefs. Not only did Williams help K.C. capitalize, but he put the final nail in San Francisco's coffin.

Mahomes floated a short touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left in the game. The Chiefs had seemingly surrendered their shot at a Lombardi Trophy when No. 15 threw his second interception in a span of eight throws earlier in the fourth quarter, but it turns out that even San Francisco's stingy defense was no match for the speed of Kansas City's offensive weaponry. Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins both had huge gains on the Chiefs' go-ahead drive, showcasing the K.C.'s ability to put points on the board quicker than anyone else in the league. Mahomes' TD simply capped the series and secured the Chiefs' comeback, robbing the Niners of their second-half momentum.

How the Chiefs won: Speed! Mahomes looked as frustrated as he's ever been for pretty much the first 57 minutes of action, but all he needed was a couple of explosive plays to get the Chiefs back on top down the stretch. It'd be foolish to suggest Sunday unfolded as K.C. would've liked, with Garoppolo and Co. looking much more comfortable all the way until late in the fourth, but Hill, Watkins and Williams came up big when they were needed most. Mahomes, of course, was just as much a part of the Chiefs' better-late-than-never surge, accounting for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards despite a visually unremarkable performance.

Why the 49ers lost: We knew K.C. would have a tougher time replicating its regular-season dominance because of the Niners' ability to disrupt things in the trenches, and for much of Sunday's game, that was the case. San Francisco legitimately had Mahomes frustrated, at one point seemingly making it clear that the Chiefs' star QB would turn in the worst performance of his career in the most important game of his career. But then the final two minutes happened, and none of that mattered, because the Niners simply could not keep up with the Chiefs' big-play targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan's conservative approach in the first half didn't exactly help in the long run, either.

Stars of the game: Mahomes seemingly disqualified himself from any kind of Super Bowl MVP talk after three and a half quarters of play, but then he rekindled pretty much all of his magic in the final few minutes. Damien Williams was arguably just as impactful -- even before his game-clinching TD scamper. So, too, were both Hill and Watkins, who showed up late with huge big-play first downs. But when the whole offense is good, the QB gets the credit -- and the hardware.

Unsung Hero: Bashaud Breeland doesn't get a whole lot of love in league-wide cornerback rankings, but he had himself one heck of a postseason, and that continued Sunday, when he led the Chiefs with seven tackles and also had an early interception of Garoppolo.