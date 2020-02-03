Super Bowl 2020: Several Super Bowl records set or tied as Chiefs score the most points in any fourth quarter

Super Bowl LIV was one of the most thrilling Super Bowls to date, as the Kansas City Chiefs erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The championship was Kansas City's second Super Bowl title and first since 1969, snapping a 50-year drought between titles. That was the second-longest gap between championships in NFL history, falling seven years short of the record set by the Philadelphia Eagles (57 years between 1960 NFL Championship and Super Bowl title in 2017).

The Super Bowl championship was the Chiefs' third overall, as Kansas City on the 1962 American Football League championship as the Dallas Texans. The Chiefs then captured Super Bowl IV in 1969 before winning Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City improved to 2-1 in Super Bowls while San Francisco fell to 5-2, losing two consecutive Super Bowls.

There were plenty of game records that were set or tied in Super Bowl LIV. Here they are:

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LIV

Most Rushing Yards, Game, Wide Receiver – 53, Deebo Samuel

SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LIV

Most Touchdowns, One Quarter – 2, Damien Williams

Most Points, 4th Quarter – 21, Kansas City

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team – 0, Kansas City

Fewest Punt Return Yards, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Most 4th Down Conversions, Game, Team – 2, Kansas City

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10-or-more points in a single postseason. Patrick Mahomes also became the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP (24 years, 138 days old). He also is the youngest player to win NFL MVP and a Super Bowl title.

Here are some of the most outstanding individual stats from Mahomes' Super Bowl 54 performance:

This is the 30th time that the Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback (22nd different individual). Mahomes follows Len Dawson (Super Bowl IV) as a quarterback has won the Super Bowl MVP Award in both Chiefs' victories.

At 24 years, 138 days, Patrick Mahomes is the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl (Ben Roethlisberger was 23 years, 320 days when he was the Steelers quarterback in their Super Bowl XL victory over Seattle).

Mahomes is the youngest player to ever win an NFL MVP Award and a Super Bowl, surpassing Cowboys great Emmitt Smith (24 years, 233 days).

With two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes became the fifth quarterback to throw 10 or more touchdown passes in a single postseason. Mahomes, at age 24, is the youngest to accomplish the feat. The others are Joe Montana (1989), Kurt Warner (2008) and Joe Flacco (2012) who had 11 and Tom Brady (2014) who had 10.

Mahomes now has a career record (including postseason) of 28-8 as an NFL starting quarterback.

And some of the most outstanding team stats from the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory:

The Chiefs become the 13th team with multiple Super Bowl victories. Their first and second wins are a record 50 years apart (50 years, 22 days since January 11, 1970 in New Orleans).

With the win by the Chiefs, the AFC has now tied NFC in Super Bowl victories at 27-27. It is the fifth win in the last six Super Bowls for the AFC (three by the Patriots) and sixth in the last eight. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC team to win the Super Bowl in the last five years.

This season's Chiefs are the first team to win three postseason games in which they trailed by 10+ points at some point. The comeback from 10 points down matches the second-biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. After the 25-point comeback by the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, it is one of four 10-point comeback victories.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 comeback should go down in history as one of the greatest come from behind victories in championship history.