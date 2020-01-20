Super Bowl 2020: Start time, watch online, TV channel, odds for Chiefs vs. 49ers, and full playoff results
All the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV and about how we got here
For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. They'll be up against one of the best defenses in the NFL, however, with the San Francisco 49ers representing the NFC after their own dominant run to the Super Bowl.
It'll truly be a showcase of two strengths for Super Bowl LIV, which features maybe the NFL's most explosive offense as well as San Francisco's terrorizing pass rush. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are fresh off their second comeback victory in as many weeks, while the Niners just got done taking care of business against the Green Bay Packers.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championships round
Sunday, Jan. 19
Titans 24, Chiefs 35
Packers 20, 49ers 37
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
Vikings 10, 49ers 27
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Texans 31, Chiefs 51
Seahawks 23, Packers 28
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
