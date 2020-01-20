Super Bowl 2020: Start time, watch online, TV channel, odds for Chiefs vs. 49ers, playoff results

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Miami with a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship and they are now slated to play the San Francisco 49ers, winners of the NFC Championship by a score of 37-20.

Patrick Mahomes accounted for 347 total yards and four touchdowns, as he led his explosive offense to victory over Tennessee. Sammy Watkins caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs won the game by shutting down Titans running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for just 69 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

As for the NFC side of things, the Green Bay Packers travel out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers next. Kyle Shanahan's squad had no problem with the Minnesota Vikings last week, as their incredible defense took over the game. Aaron Rodgers has a personal vendetta against the 49ers for passing on him in the 2005 NFL Draft, however, so you know he has his sights set on a big performance this Sunday. There's nothing more he could want in the world than to keep his personal rival out of the Super Bowl.

Here's everything else you need to know for the 2020 conference championship games, and everything we know about Super Bowl LIV.

Playoff bracket

Here's a look at how the playoff bracket shook out this year

How to Watch Super Bowl LIV



Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV: Fox

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who will perform at halftime?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

"America the Beautiful''

The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Conference championships round

Sunday, Jan. 19

Titans 24, Chiefs 35

Packers 20, 49ers 37

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings 10, 49ers 27

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Texans 31, Chiefs 51

Seahawks 23, Packers 28

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)

Titans 20, Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9