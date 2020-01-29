Super Bowl 2020: The 49ers have weaponized their speed on the ground in a way you might not expect

MIAMI, FL. -- When you think about the defining characteristic of the 49ers, speed probably isn't the first word that pops into your mind. You're more likely to land on physical or punishing, with both words serving as accurate descriptors of one of the league's best defenses and ground games. When you think about how speed will impact Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers probably aren't the first team that comes to mind. Your mind is more likely to wander immediately to the Chiefs, a team boasting receivers like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Sammy Watkins.

When you think about the kind of speed the 49ers have, their offensive line probably isn't the first position group that you think of. You're more likely to point to someone like running back Raheem Mostert or receiver Deebo Samuel. But speed is a defining characteristic of this 49ers team. Speed is just as useful of a weapon to the 49ers as it is to the Chiefs. And maybe the most important kind of speed the 49ers have isn't at running back or receiver, but up front. It's why -- or at least one reason why -- they're such a strong run-blocking team.

From the offensive line, to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, to tight end George Kittle, the 49ers play fast up front. It's what enables them to push back encroaching defensive lines and create chasms of space.

"I think one of the coolest things our offensive line does -- tight ends, fullbacks, offensive line -- when you watch the tape, how we initiate contact before the defense gets on us. We're usually the ones that are across the line of scrimmage. We're usually a very physical team. We do that very well," Kittle said on Tuesday. "When you have a team like that in the run game that's always across the line, what hurts running backs and what hurts rushing yards is penetration from the defensive line, and we don't really give up a lot of that. So our running backs are allowed to rush through some big holes every once in a while."

The 49ers finished the regular season with the second-most rushing attempts and the second-most rushing yards en route to a 13-3 season. In their NFC Championship Game win over the Packers, the 49ers ran the ball 42 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns. They threw the ball eight times, all game long.

Most of the attention in the aftermath of that beatdown has been directed toward Mostert, who became the first running back in NFL history to record 200-plus rushing yards and four-plus touchdowns in a playoff game. And a lot of it is deserved. He capitalized on the openings provided to him with his game-changing speed.

🏄The NFC Championship turned into a Raheem Mostert clinic 🏄@RMos_8Ball

🚨 220 rushing yards on 29 carries

🚨 4 rushing TD

🚨 Single postseason game rushing record set @49ers | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/4GhTrWk5L9 — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2020

But both coach (and play-caller) Kyle Shanahan and the run-blocking ahead of Mostert deserve an equal portion of the credit. It's Shanahan's scheme that designed the openings in the Packers' defense. And it's the offensive line, fullback, and tight end that created those openings.

According to ESPN, 142 of Mostert's 220 yards came before contact.

The size of the openings were jarring. Below, you'll see what Kittle was talking about. Look at how deep downfield the 49ers' run blockers are when the ball is transferred from quarterback to running back.

this running lane is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/1g0MPVM6md — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) January 20, 2020

According to Football Outsiders, the 49ers offensive line ranked eighth in adjusted line yards, a metric that measures "takes all running back carries and assigns responsibility to the offensive line." Unsurprisingly, they also ranked third in open field yards.

"It's not just running a 40 and coming off the ball and being fast. Just the speed that we come off the ball and block," said left tackle Joe Staley. "We try to shock a lot of people with how fast we come off the ball and our angles and what we're doing. I think that, coupled with all the different things we do pre and post-snap creates a little bit of confusion with the defense.

"We've been able to see that carry out throughout the whole entire year. That's something we pride ourselves on. Just playing fast, just playing as fast as we can, and as aggressive as we can, and not really worrying about the exact -- is my helmet exactly where it's supposed to be? If you move fast and play aggressive, it's going to take care of a lot of things."

Watch Staley below take out two defenders before Mostert even crosses the line of scrimmage on his 36-yard touchdown run on third-and-8 that gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead over the Packers. They never surrendered that lead.

It's not just about pushing the defensive line backward, something that'll be difficult on Sunday considering the Chiefs' defensive front is spearheaded by an unmovable object in Chris Jones. It's also about being able to get into space ahead of the runner. Shanahan's scheme features an abundance of misdirection and outside runs, which requires his blockers to shoot into space.

"Our offensive line does such a good job getting off the ball. They crowd the line of scrimmage. They shock defenders," Juszczyk said. "And all those guys can run. When you're in the wide zone, you've got to be able to run from numbers to numbers. Those guys are doing on almost every play."

Juszczyk is one of those blockers that can run. He's the sport's best fullback because of his versatility.

"I've heard him described as the jack of all trades or the Swiss Army knife. He's exactly that," Staley said. "He does everything really really well. ... He's really deceptive with what he does. There are just little nuances of the game, just the subtleties that people don't notice and don't catch, but really affects how the defense tries to attack us."

One of those things he does well? Run blocking. It's not a subtle skill, though. It's almost impossible to miss.

Watch him pave the way for Samuel against the Packers, eliminating cornerback Tramon Williams and clearing a path down the sideline. Also, notice how quickly he changes direction. At the onset of the play, Juszczyk pretends to be blocking for the running to the left side of the line of scrimmage only to reverse directions as Jimmy Garoppolo fakes the handoff. He's still able to get out ahead of Samuel.

Niners creating all kinds of open grass for anyone they hand the ball off to pic.twitter.com/VYA46c6YzL — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) January 20, 2020

The speed of the 49ers' run blocking isn't just about physical speed. It's also about mental processing.

It's something Mostert addressed after his record-setting performance in terms of making the correct reads and running through the right holes -- something he's still trying to perfect. According to Staley, who is finishing up his 13th season in San Francisco, being able to manufacture those openings the way they do now took time -- time to adjust to Shanahan's system and time to get comfortable with the player working beside him.

"There are so many different things as far as you're worried about -- is my angle right here, where's my help at, where's the combination coming from? -- just there's a million different varieties of a certain play," he said. "So, we'll have one play and we'll have ten different little nuances of the run scheme that are different. It just takes a while to understand all that stuff and it just takes reps. ...

"It's been evolving, 2-3 years since (Shanahan) got here, it's been evolving since then. But it's just that the foundation of that takes a while as you get more comfortable with who you're playing with. I've been playing next to (left guard) Laken (Tomlinson) for the last three years and just understanding where -- I'm at the point right now where I know exactly what his angle of departure is going to be on three hundred different plays. And every one is a little bit different. Just having a level of understanding takes a while."

When the 49ers face the Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, they'll know they'll need to win in two key areas to capture their first championship since the 1994 season. They'll need to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Considering that likely won't happen, namely because Mahomes never plays bad games (seriously, it just doesn't ever happen), the Chiefs will need to win in the second area: scoring enough points to keep up with Mahomes, the same quarterback who engineered a 24-point comeback in the span of a single quarter only a few weeks ago. To do that, the 49ers will likely lean on their ground game; an effective running game will help keep Mahomes off the field, not to mention the weakness of the Chiefs' defense is stopping the run (29th by DVOA).

If the 49ers do run the ball effectively, the player carrying the ball -- whether it be Mostert or Tevin Coleman or Matt Breida -- will receive the bulk of the credit. But the machine will also deserve credit, from the runner to the blockers to the play-caller.

As Juszczyk said, the effectiveness of the 49ers' ground game is due to a blend of scheme and personnel -- a scheme that requires speed and personnel that has developed the necessary speed.

"Honestly, there are so many things that come into play there," Juszczyk said. "I think a huge part of it is Kyle's scheme. I think he and Mike McDaniels do an absolutely phenomenal job of game-planning and putting in unique schemes that a lot of teams wouldn't really even dare to try to run. They just always seem to be one step ahead of how the defense is going to react to them.

"But I do think personnel has a lot to do with it as well. When you have a tight end like George, who can block some of the best six techniques in the league by himself that really gives you a huge advantage. A lot of teams aren't even going to try blocking those guys with a tight end, or they're going to need a tackle to help. The combination of personnel and scheme really all works together."