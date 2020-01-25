Super Bowl 2020: Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers, TV channel, stream online, halftime show info and more to know

Super Bowl LIV offers a matchup that many have boiled down to the elite offense of the Kansas City Chiefs against the elite defense of the San Francisco 49ers. But don't be fooled; there is just so much more to it than that. For starters, the Chiefs haven't been to the Super Bowl in 50 years. Their fanbase has waited a long time for this moment. And head coach Andy Reid, who is viewed as one of the NFL's best (and maybe the best passing-game play designer in the last decade), hasn't coached a Super Bowl since 2004 when his Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots). He has also waited a long time for this moment. On the flip side, the 49ers are one of the NFL's historic franchises and they will have a case to be known as the NFL's best if they win this game -- it will tie their franchise for the most Super Bowl wins in league history. Clearly -- a lot is on this line.

In the AFC, the Chiefs took down the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His legs actually served as the X-factor, however, as he rushed eight times for 53 yards and a touchdown. It will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the 2018 NFL MVP, while the Cinderella story ends for the Titans.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, 37-20, as Kyle Shanahan's crew ran all over the Packers' defense. Raheem Mostert recorded 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, and Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw the ball only eight times to secure a Super Bowl berth. San Francisco's path to the Super Bowl after a 4-win season in 2018 was a windy one and Patrik Walker did an excellent job breaking down how they turned things around starting in 2017.

Here's what you need to know to not miss a second of the action, as the 2019 NFL season reaches its climax in fantastic fashion.

How to watch Super Bowl LIV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Who's singing the national anthem?

The honor of performing the anthem has been awarded to grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato. You can read more about her selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

This year's halftime show will feature global icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, both ready to set the stage ablaze. Read more about what to expect from there here.

What time will halftime start?

The first half of football should last roughly 90 minutes, but assume a bit longer due to lengthy (and entertaining) Super Bowl commercials. With kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET, the halftime show should begin between 8 pm ET and 8:15 pm ET.

What are the odds for the game?

This is very nearly a pick 'em game, according to Sportsline's tracking of Caesar's, Westgate and more; with the Chiefs entering as favorites, but by only a single point. The over/under is currently sitting at 54.5, but be sure to check back as the odds can always change as kickoff approaches. The money line is Chiefs -120 and 49ers +100. This is set to be a backroom brawl, and even oddsmakers know it.